Cars.com Inc.: Cars.com Names Sarah Kettler Chief Marketing Officer

Veteran marketplace leader with track record of scaling modern brands, driving demand and accelerating business performance joins executive team to help shape company's next chapter

CHICAGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Car-shopping marketplace Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) today announced the appointment of Sarah Kettler as Chief Marketing Officer, effective June 15, 2026. In her role, Kettler will oversee the company's integrated marketing and communications organization, responsible for strengthening the brand, deepening customer engagement, driving growth and advancing the company's long-term strategic objectives.

Kettler joins from SeatGeek, a ticketing technology marketplace, where she spent a decade leading marketing, most recently as Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications. During her tenure, she built a performance marketing engine that doubled consumer awareness, strengthened platform value for buyers and sellers, and drove sustained growth - while capturing meaningful share in a crowded market. Prior to SeatGeek, Kettler held strategy and communications roles at WME-IMG and Deloitte Consulting.

"Sarah brings exactly the kind of experience we need at this moment," said Tobi Hartmann, CEO of Cars.com. "She's built and positioned marketplace brands, she understands the dynamics of connecting buyers and sellers at scale, and she knows how to translate brand strategy into real business growth. I'm confident she'll be a strong force as we continue strengthening our position as the most trusted auto marketplace."

Kettler added: "The opportunity to join Cars.com at this inflection point is incredibly compelling. We're at an exciting moment where artificial intelligence and technology are rapidly changing how we can market, but the core of what Cars.com needs to do remains the same: Deliver confident shopping for consumers and enable efficient growth for dealers and OEMs. I look forward to building off the company's strong foundation while helping drive the next chapter of growth."

About Cars.com Inc.

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) is a trusted audience-powered and data-driven technology platform that simplifies buying and selling cars. The flagship Cars.com marketplace connects millions of consumers to dealerships across the U.S., powering the car buying experience with artificial intelligence ("AI") shopping tools and comprehensive vehicle reviews and content. Our interconnected ecosystem of products enables dealers and OEMs to sell more cars by efficiently leveraging our marketplace, dealer websites, trade and appraisal tools, and proprietary in-market media solutions. Learn more at www.carscommerce.inc.

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.