Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY) (OTCQB: GRYCF) (FSE: GE0) (the "Company" or "Graycliff") announces that it has closed its previously announced acquisition with King Gold Mines Ltd. (see press release June 5, 2026) to acquire a 100% legal and beneficial interest in thirteen (13) strategic mineral claims that abut the Company's Shakespeare Gold Project located in the Shakespeare Township within the Sudbury Mining District of Ontario. As per the terms of the acquisition, Graycliff paid $10,000 and issued 300,000 common shares of the Company (the "Purchaser Shares") as full and final payment for the claims. 150,000 of the Purchaser Shares have the normal regulatory 4 months and a day hold period and the remaining 150,000 of the Purchaser Shares will be held in escrow until December 31, 2026.

James Macintosh, Chairman of Graycliff, commented: "Expanding our land position in the Sudbury Mining District is a key milestone for the Shakespeare Gold Project. We are entering this summer with increased technical focus to accelerate our exploration goals."

Graycliff also announces that it has received a total of $22,500 from the exercise of two common share purchase warrants that were originally issued in the Company's April 2026 financing. The Company issued 125,000 common shares, which will continue to have a regulatory hold until August 8, 2026.

Graycliff also announces that it has entered into a marketing agreement with Epstein Research ("ER"), led by Peter Epstein, where Mr. Epstein will provide investor relations services in consideration for an aggregate of US$12,000, a rate of US$2,000 per month, for an initial term of six months from June 15 2026 to December 15, 2026, subject to approval by the CSE. ER will work with the Company on posting on social media and producing monthly articles and commentary designed to develop a positive profile for the Company. Mr. Epstein does not beneficially own any securities of the Company. Mr. Epstein operates www.epsteinresearch.com and is an arm's-length party to the Company. He can be reached at (845) 304-7386 and epstein.peter4@gmail.com.

About Graycliff Exploration Limited

Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 1,366 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 88 km west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of one crown patented lease, two crown leases and 82 claims on a property that includes with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907. Graycliff to date has drilled over 12,900 metres, with visible gold mineralization and significant gold assay intervals in numerous drill holes. Learn more on the Company's website: https://graycliffexploration.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for additional mineralization on the newly acquired mineral claims; the Company's ability to expand its exploration activities onto the newly acquired claims; the anticipated completion of the Acquisition; the expectation that securing the Claims will allow Graycliff to immediately expand upon the search area for the mineralized footprint; the expectation that the expansion will ensure the Company commands the strike extensions and areas covering parallel structures; and future exploration to determine the full scale of the Shakespeare gold system. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company, including: the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange; the Company's ability to maintain its mineral claims in good standing; and the assumption that geological conditions on the newly acquired claims may be similar to those on the existing Shakespeare Project based on regional geological mapping. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to material risk factors including: the Acquisition may not close on the terms described or at all; exploration on the newly acquired claims may not yield positive results; the Company's limited operating history and lack of revenue from operations; fluctuations in commodity prices; and risks inherent in mineral exploration activities. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301128

Source: Graycliff Exploration Ltd