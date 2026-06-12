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WKN: A3EH59 | ISIN: CA45232V1067 | Ticker-Symbol: K3S0
Tradegate
09.06.26 | 19:00
0,480 Euro
-3,23 % -0,016
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ILLUMIN HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ILLUMIN HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4680,52015:14
0,4880,50014:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.06.2026 13:06 Uhr
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illumin Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX: ILLM and OTCQB: ILLMF) ("illumin" or the "Company"), the advertising technology platform that enables you to win your next customer, today announced that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 11, 2026 (the "Meeting"), all director nominees proposed by the management of the Corporation were elected as directors of the Corporation, as follows:

NomineeVotes "For"% Votes ForVotes "Against"% Votes Against
Sheldon Pollack14,257,49693.849%934,5106.151%
David Andrews14,745,60997.062%446,3972.938%
Bruce Barker14,212,00793.549%979,9996.451%
Tal Hayek14,970,40398.541%221,6031.459%
Paul Khawaja14,410,16194.854%781,8455.146%

In addition, the other items of business at the Meeting, being the appointment of auditors and the omnibus incentive plan of the Corporation were also approved, as follows:

Appointment of Auditor
Votes "For"% Votes ForVotes "Withheld"% Votes Withheld
19,307,21898.083%
377,3761.917%
Omnibus Incentive Plan Resolution
Votes "For"% Votes ForVotes "Against"% Votes Against
14,363,68594.548%
828,3215.452%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About illumin:

illumin is a strategic advertising platform built to help marketers see more and act faster across the open web. By reducing fragmentation and keeping campaigns connected, illumin helps brands and agencies get more from every campaign. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe. For more information, visit www.illumin.com

See More. Achieve More.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Amaro
Interim Chief Financial Officer
illumin Holdings Inc.
416-218-9888 (x5414)
investors@illumin.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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