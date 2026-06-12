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PR Newswire
12.06.2026 14:54 Uhr
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Bybit Introduces Broker Dedicated Connection: Enterprise-Grade API Infrastructure for Trading Pros

DUBAI, UAE, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has introduced Broker Dedicated Connection, a premium API solution engineered to meet the demands of institutional-grade trading operations. The "Starlink" for API connectivity delivers lower latency, enhanced stability, and institutional-grade routing for approved API brokers on Bybit.

Lower Latency, Better Performance

Reserved for approved brokers and qualified high-volume API users, the new routing infrastructure ensures faster, more stable access to Bybit's trading platform. Bypassing shared public API gateways, Broker Dedicated Connection assigns a dedicated routing path to qualifying users, significantly reducing interference, latency fluctuations, and performance inconsistencies that can impact trading execution for professional traders.

Broker Dedicated Connection addresses the core infrastructure challenges in high-volume trading. By routing requests through a dedicated path rather than shared public API infrastructure, the solution eliminates the latency variability and performance inconsistencies inherent in standard API access.

This architectural advantage translates to more reliable execution for time-sensitive strategies and provides institutional-grade routing with enhanced reconnect behavior, offering extra protection from unexpected disruptions. The model is particularly valuable for brokers and API-driven trading firms that cannot afford execution delays or downtime.

Comprehensive API Support:

  • Order Execution (SBE): The solution encompasses the full lifecycle of order management, including order placement, amendment, and cancellation operations. Real-time updates are delivered via WebSocket, enabling private push notifications for immediate order status changes.
  • Market Data: Market data access includes SBE Market Data feeds, Best Bid Offer (BBO) information for optimal pricing visibility, and Level 50 Orderbook depth, providing well-rounded and timely market intelligence for informed trading decisions.
  • Multi-Asset Support: The service supports trading across Spot, Linear, Inverse, and Options markets, enabling comprehensive trading strategies across all major asset classes.

"Broker Dedicated Connection shows Bybit's commitment to providing institutional infrastructure for professional trading operations. For brokers and high-volume traders, latency and execution consistency are non-negotiable. This solution offers the reliability and performance required to compete at the highest levels of crypto trading," said Yoyee Wang, Head of Institutional and Enterprise Business at Bybit.

Terms and conditions apply. Restrictions may apply. To maintain optimal access and ensure service quality, Bybit conducts quarterly reviews of all connected clients to ensure compliance with trading volume thresholds and ongoing program participation standards.

For general queries, users may contact api_services@bybit.com. To learn more about eligibility requirements for Bybit's broker programs, users may reach out to broker_program@bybit.com.

Bybit / CryptoArk / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-introduces-broker-dedicated-connection-enterprise-grade-api-infrastructure-for-trading-pros-302799059.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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