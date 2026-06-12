Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Forms Joint Venture with CMA CGM S.A. to Build and Operate an LNG Bunkering Vessel

ATHENS, Greece, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international owner of ocean-going gas vessels (the "Company," "CCEC," "we," or "us"), today announced the formation of a joint venture company (the "Joint Venture") with CMA CGM S.A. Each party will hold a 50% ownership stake in the Joint Venture, which has been established for the purpose of constructing, chartering, and operating one 20,000 cbm dual-fuel LNG bunkering vessel. The Joint Venture marks CCEC's entry into the LNG bunkering segment, the Company's first vessel dedicated to marine fuel supply.

In connection with this transaction, the Joint Venture has entered into a shipbuilding contract with Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co., Ltd. ("CIMC SOE") for the construction of the vessel at a contract price of $82.8 million, with delivery expected in the third quarter of 2028.

Incorporating the latest technologies, the vessel is designed to enable safe and reliable LNG transfers across a wide range of operating conditions. Advanced emissions reduction systems, combined with highly efficient dual-fuel power generation, are designed to help the vessel meet applicable environmental standards of the global shipping industry.

In addition, the Joint Venture is expected to enter into a 12-year time charter with a joint venture company formed between CMA CGM S.A. and TotalEnergies S.A., commencing upon delivery of the vessel from the shipyard.

Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO of Capital Clean Energy Carriers, commented: "This joint venture marks CCEC's entry into LNG bunkering - a natural extension of our gas platform from carriage into marine fuel supply. Working alongside counterparties of the calibre of CMA CGM and TotalEnergies, we can help build the infrastructure that allows LNG to deliver a cleaner emissions profile, alongside security and diversity of supply, while opening a new, long-term contracted revenue stream for the Company through the Joint Venture."

Christine Cabau, Executive Vice President Operations and Assets of CMA CGM S.A. said: "Together with Capital Clean Energy Carriers and TotalEnergies, we are committed to building a reliable and high-performance LNG bunkering supply chain, which is essential to ensuring the availability and reliability of fuels such as LNG that represent the first step in the decarbonization of our industry."

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international shipping company, is a leading platform of gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition. CCEC's in-the-water fleet includes 17 high specification vessels, including 13 latest generation LNG/Cs, one legacy Neo-Panamax container vessel, one dual-fuel medium gas carrier and two handy LCO2/multi-gas carriers. In addition, CCEC's under-construction fleet includes eight additional latest generation LNG/Cs, five dual-fuel medium gas carriers, two handy LCO2/multi-gas carriers and one LNG DF Bunkering vessel to be delivered between the second quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2029.

For more information about the Company, please visit: www.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, among other things, statements related to CCEC's delivery of strategic goals, ability to pursue growth opportunities and expectations or objectives regarding the formation of the Joint Venture, the execution and timing of the time charter, the construction and timely delivery of the vessel, the performance of the Company's joint venture partner and the charterer, the financing of the Company's share of the vessel's construction cost, and charter rate and revenue expectations, are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in our annual report filed with the SEC on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on April 27, 2026. Unless required by law, CCEC expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. CCEC does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Details:

Investor Relations / Media

Brian Gallagher

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +44 (770) 368 4996

E-mail: b.gallagher@capitalmaritime.com