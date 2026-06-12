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WKN: A1JEXK | ISIN: US56585A1025 | Ticker-Symbol: MPN
Tradegate
12.06.26 | 11:50
219,10 Euro
-2,75 % -6,20
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
225,90226,4012.06.
227,20228,3012.06.
ACCESS Newswire
12.06.2026 23:50 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Marathon Petroleum Named to Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices

Key Points

  • Marathon Petroleum was named to the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices based on its performance in the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

  • The company earned a top-quartile ESG score within the North American Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing sector and scored above the industry average across governance & economic, environmental, and social criteria.

  • The recognition reflects Marathon Petroleum's continued focus on sustainability, operational excellence and continuous improvement in a changing energy industry.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / Marathon Petroleum was named to the annual Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices as a result of its performance on the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

Marathon Petroleum earned a top quartile CSA score for the North American Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing sector and scored above industry average in all three score dimensions - governance & economics, environmental, and social.

"This recognition reflects Marathon Petroleum's continued focus on sustainability and operational excellence," said Andrea Salimbene, Director of ESG Strategy at Marathon Petroleum. "Our sustainability-driven approach supports our relentless commitment to continuously improve as we contribute to an evolving energy industry."

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The S&P Dow Jones Indices select companies for inclusion using an industry-relative sustainability evaluation.


Lima Pipeline Terminal in Ohio

Find more stories and multimedia from Marathon Petroleum at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Marathon Petroleum
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/marathon-petroleum-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Marathon Petroleum



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/marathon-petroleum-named-to-dow-jones-best-in-class-indices-1176745

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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