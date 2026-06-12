NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American" or the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the ordinary shares of JM Group Limited (the "Company") - ticker symbol JMG - from NYSE American. Trading in the Company's ordinary shares will be suspended immediately.As a result of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issuing a temporary trading suspension in the Company's securities (https://www.sec.gov/files/litigation/suspensions/2026/34-104613.pdf), NYSE Regulation halted trading in the Company's ordinary shares on January 15, 2026 and has now determined that the Company's ordinary shares are not suitable for continued listing pursuant to Sections 1001, 1002(e), and 1003 of the NYSE American Company Guide (the "Guide"). Pursuant to Sections 1001, 1002(e), and 1003 of the Guide, the Exchange may, at any time, suspend dealings in, or remove, a security from listing when in its opinion such security is unsuitable for continued trading on the Exchange. In doing so, the Exchange may consider any event or condition that makes further dealings on the Exchange unwarranted, including whether a company's securities continue to have suitable characteristics for auction market trading.The Company has the right to a review of NYSE Regulation's determination to delist the Company's ordinary shares by the Listings Qualifications Panel of the Committee for Review of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. NYSE American will apply to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company's ordinary shares upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of NYSE Regulation's decision.ContactsCompany Contact:info@justen-marks.com.hkservices@wfsir.comNYSE Contact:NYSE CommunicationsPublicRelations-NYSE@ice.com

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