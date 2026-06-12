Environmental Tectonics Corporation: ETC Announces Fiscal 2026 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTCID: ETCC) ("ETC" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the thirteen week period ended February 27, 2026 (the "2026 fiscal fourth quarter") and the fifty-two week period ended February 27, 2026 ("fiscal 2026").

Robert L. Laurent, Jr., ETC's Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "Our strong backlog and pipeline of opportunities has resulted in the third consecutive year of positive gross profit, operating income and net income. Net income was $3.0 million or $0.15 diluted earnings per share in fiscal 2026. We believe we remain well positioned for the future with a backlog of $61 million and strong pipeline of opportunities at February 27, 2026. Additionally, during the first quarter of fiscal 2027, ETC issued a Press Release announcing three contract awards of approximately $37.0 million, which we anticipate will increase our backlog to in excess of $80.0 million at the end of 2027 fiscal first quarter".

Tim Kennedy, ETC's Chief Financial Officer stated, "On May 26, 2026, subsequent to the end of fiscal 2026, the maturity date of the PNC Credit Facilities was extended from June 30, 2026 to June 30, 2028. This two-year extension marks another important milestone for ETC".

Fiscal 2026 Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $3.0 million, or $0.15 diluted earnings per share, in fiscal 2026, compared to net income of $13.1 million, or $0.75 per diluted share in fiscal 2025. The $10.0 million, or 76.7% decrease is primarily attributable to a $7.8 million increase in the income tax provision, a $1.0 million decrease in gross profit, a $0.6 million increase in operating expenses, a $1.0 million increase in interest expense and a $0.5 million increase in other expense (income), net. Fiscal 2026 net income is negatively impacted by an income tax provision of $1.2 million in fiscal 2026 as compared to an income tax benefit of $5.6 million in fiscal 2025, primarily associated with the partial reversal of valuation allowance previously recorded against the deferred tax asset in fiscal 2025. The deferred tax asset valuation allowance on federal deferred tax assets and certain state deferred tax assets was reversed in fiscal 2025, as it had become and continues to be more likely than not that the Company will be able to fully realize these deferred tax assets.

Net Sales

Net sales for fiscal 2026 was $62.7 million, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 0.4%, compared to fiscal 2025 net sales of $62.9 million. The decrease is a result of lower International sales of $8.7 million within CIS offset by higher International sales in Aerospace Solutions of $3.3 million as well as higher Domestic sales of $5.2 million, $2.9 million of which are within CIS and $2.3 million within Aerospace Solutions.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for fiscal 2026 was $17.6 million compared to $18.5 million in fiscal 2025, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 5.2%. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to lower ATS sales, excluding sales from the Aeromedical Center building and lower Sterilizer system sales. Gross profit margin as a percentage of net sales decreased to 28.0% in fiscal 2026 compared to 29.4% in fiscal 2025 attributable to lower gross profit margin percentage from the Aeromedical Center building being performed by a third party sub-contractor. Excluding the impact of Aeromedical Center building sales, gross profit margin percentage was 33.8% in fiscal 2026 as compared to 32.1% in fiscal 2025.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses, including sales and marketing, general and administrative, and research and development, for fiscal 2026 were $10.9 million compared to $10.3 million in fiscal 2025, an increase of $0.6 million, or 6.2%. An increase in selling and marketing expenses, primarily driven by higher proposal, trade show and commission expense was partially offset by a slight decrease in general and administrative and research and development expenses.

Interest Expense, Net

Interest expense, net, for fiscal 2026 was $2.2 million compared to $1.2 million in fiscal 2025, an increase of $1.0 million, or 88.7%, due primarily to higher borrowing attributable to the leaseback of the demonstration equipment and finished goods inventory.

Other Expense (Income), Net

Other expense, net, for fiscal 2026 was $0.2 million, compared to other (income), net, of ($0.4) million in fiscal 2025 an unfavorable variance of $0.5, or 142.1% attributable to a gain realized from the sale of the Southampton, Pennsylvania demonstration equipment in fiscal 2025.

Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

An income tax provision of $1.2 million was recorded in fiscal 2026 compared to an income tax benefit of ($5.6) million in fiscal 2025. As of February 28, 2025, the Company reviewed the components of its deferred tax assets and determined, based upon all available information, that it is more likely than not that deferred tax assets relating to its federal deferred tax assets and certain state deferred tax assets will be realized. Accordingly, we reversed the previously recorded valuation allowance against these deferred tax assets. If in the future there is a change in our ability to realize these deferred tax assets, then our tax valuation allowance may increase in the period in which we determine that realization is no longer more likely than not.

Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $0.1 million, or $0.00 diluted earnings per share, in the 2026 fiscal fourth quarter, compared to net income of $7.6 million during the 2025 fiscal fourth quarter, equating to $0.45 diluted earnings per share. The $7.5 million variance is a result of $3.6 million decrease in sales, $0.5 million increase in operating expenses and a $0.6 million increase in other expense attributable to the gain on the sale of the Company's demonstration equipment in fiscal fourth quarter 2025. The 2026 fiscal fourth quarter was also negatively impacted by income tax provision of $0.3 million as compared to an income tax benefit of ($5.7) million in 2025 fiscal fourth quarter attributable to the reversal of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance. The above decrease is partially offset by a 13.8% increase in gross profit margin percentage.

Net Sales

Net sales for the 2026 fiscal fourth quarter were $15.5 million, a decrease of $3.6 million, or 19.0%, compared to net sales of $19.1 million for the 2025 fiscal fourth quarter. The decrease is primarily attributable to a $3.7 million, or 59.0% decrease in Sterilizer Systems sales and a $1.1 million, or 33.8% decrease in Aeromedical Center Building sales. The decrease was partially offset by a $1.5 million, or 140.7% and $0.7 million, or 96.0% increase in ETSS and ADMS sales, respectively.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $4.3 million in the 2026 fiscal fourth quarter, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 7.9% compared to gross profit of $4.7 million for the 2025 fiscal fourth quarter. The majority of the decrease was a direct result of reduced sales. Gross profit margin as a percentage of net sales increased to 28.0% in the 2026 fiscal fourth quarter compared to 24.6% in 2025 fiscal fourth quarter. The increase in gross profit margin is primarily attributable to reduced Aeromedical Center building sales in the 2026 fiscal fourth quarter.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses, including sales and marketing, general and administrative, and research and development, for the 2026 fiscal fourth quarter were $3.2 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 20.6%, compared to $2.7 million for the 2025 fiscal fourth quarter. The increase in operating expenses was due primarily to higher sales and marketing expense and research and development expense partially offset by lower general and administrative expense in the 2026 fiscal fourth quarter compared to the 2025 fiscal fourth quarter.

Interest Expense, Net

Interest expense, net, for the 2026 fiscal fourth quarter was $0.6 million in the 2026 fiscal fourth quarter, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 9.6%. The decrease in interest expense, net is primarily attributable to lower interest rates on the ETC Line of Credit during 2026 fiscal fourth quarter as compared to 2025 fiscal fourth quarter.

Other Expense (Income), Net

Other expense, net, for 2026 fiscal fourth quarter was $0.1 million, compared to other income, net, of ($0.5) million in 2025 fiscal fourth quarter, a unfavorable variance of $0.6 million, or 124.6% attributable to a gain realized from the sale of the Southampton, Pennsylvania demonstration equipment in the 2025 fiscal fourth quarter.

Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

An income tax expense of $0.3 million was recorded in the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter compared to an income tax benefit of ($5.7) million in the 2025 fiscal fourth quarter. The increase in the income tax expense in the 2026 fiscal fourth quarter was driven primarily by the reversal of the valuation allowance on federal deferred tax assets and certain state deferred tax assets in the 2025 fiscal fourth quarter. This reversal is attributable to the change in the Company's operating profit and expected ability to realize these deferred tax assets.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of February 27, 2026, the Company's availability under the PNC Revolving Line of Credit was $1.2 million. This reflected cash borrowings of $12.6 million and net outstanding standby letters of credit of approximately $6.2 million. As of June 12, 2026, the date of our most current Revolving Line of Credit statement, the Company's availability under the PNC Revolving Line of Credit was approximately $1.9 million. The Company had working capital of $22.0 million as of February 27, 2026 compared to working capital of $19.7 million as of February 28, 2025. The increase in working capital was primarily the result of an increase in accounts receivable and contract assets and a decrease in accounts payable partially offset by an increase in contract liabilities. With unused availability under the Company's various current lines of credit, the further conversion of contract assets and inventory into cash, the collection of milestone payments associated with several International contracts, and expected deposits on fiscal 2027 bookings, the Company anticipates its sources of liquidity will be sufficient to fund its operating activities, anticipated capital expenditures, and debt repayment obligations throughout fiscal 2027.

Cash flows from operating activities

During fiscal 2026, cash flows used by operating activities were $0.4 million, a decrease of $3.5 million compared to fiscal 2025 cash flows used by operating activities of $3.9 million. Cash flows in fiscal 2026 improved as a result of increased contract liabilities and net income partially offset by an increase in accounts receivable and contract assets for the fiscal year.

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash flows from investing activities primarily relates to funds for capital expenditures in property, plant, and equipment and software development. The Company's fiscal 2026 investing activities used $0.3 million as compared to fiscal 2025 investing activities which provided $3.6 million. The change in investing activities is attributable to $4.0 million from the sale leaseback of the demonstration equipment in Southampton, Pennsylvania in fiscal 2025.

Cash flows from financing activities

During fiscal 2026, the Company's financing activities used $1.2 million from repayments under the Company's credit facility compared to fiscal 2025 borrowings of $1.7 million. The decrease in borrowings in fiscal 2026 is attributable to the timing of payments received on contracts.

About ETC

ETC was incorporated in 1969 in Pennsylvania. For over five decades, we have provided our customers with products, services, and support. Innovation, continuous technological improvement and enhancement, and product quality are core values that are critical to our success. We are a significant supplier and innovator in the following areas: (i) software driven products and services used to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, fixed and rotary wing upset prevention and recovery and spatial disorientation, and both suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight: altitude (hypobaric) chambers; hyperbaric chambers for multiple persons (multiplace chambers) collectively, Aircrew Training Systems ("ATS"); (ii) Advanced Disaster Management Simulators ("ADMS"); (iii) steam and gas (ethylene oxide) sterilizer systems ("Sterilizer Systems" or "Sterilizers"); and (iv) Environmental Testing and Simulation Systems ("ETSS").

We operate in two primary business segments, Aerospace Solutions ("Aerospace") and Commercial/Industrial Systems ("CIS"). Aerospace encompasses the design, manufacture, and sale of: (i) ATS products; and (ii) ADMS, as well as integrated logistics support ("ILS") for customers who purchase these products or similar products manufactured by other parties. These products and services provide customers with an offering of comprehensive solutions for improved readiness and reduced operational costs. Sales of our Aerospace products are made principally to U.S. and foreign government agencies and to civil aviation organizations. CIS encompasses the design, manufacture, and sale of: (i) sterilizer systems; and (ii) ETSS; as well as parts and service support for customers who purchase these products or similar products manufactured by other parties. Sales of our CIS products are made principally to the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and automotive industries.

ETC-PZL Aerospace Industries Sp. z o.o. ("ETC-PZL"), our 100%-owned subsidiary in Warsaw, Poland, is currently our only operating subsidiary. ETC-PZL manufactures certain simulators within our Aerospace segment.

The majority of our net sales are generated from long-term contracts with U.S. and foreign government agencies (including foreign military sales ("FMS") contracted through the U.S. Government) for the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of ATS products, including Chambers and the simulators manufactured and sold through ETC-PZL, collectively, ATS. The Company also enters into long-term contracts with domestic and international customers for the sale of sterilizer systems and ETSS. Net sales of ADMS are generally much shorter term in nature and vary between domestic and international customers. We generally provide our products and services under fixed-price contracts.

ETC's unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC's headquarters is located in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/

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Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include words such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "future", "predict", "potential", "intend", or "continue", and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries, the economy and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.



Table A

Environmental Tectonics Corporation Summary Table of Results (in thousands, except per share information) Fifty-two / Fifty-three weeks ended Variance February 27, 2026 February 28, 2025 ($) (%) Net sales - 62,720 - 62,943 - (223 - -0.4 Cost of goods sold 45,162 44,420 742 1.7 Gross Profit 17,558 18,523 (965 - -5.2 Gross profit margin % 28.0 - 29.4 - -1.4 - -4.8 - Operating expenses 10,900 10,260 640 6.2 Operating income 6,658 8,263 (1,605 - -19.4 Operating margin % 10.6 - 13.1 - -2.5 - -19.1 - Interest expense, net 2,232 1,183 1,049 88.7 Other expense (income), net 152 (361 - 513 142.1 Income before income taxes 4,274 7,441 (3,167 - -42.6 Pre tax margin % 6.8 - 11.8 - -5.0 - -42.4 - Income tax provision (benefit) 1,226 (5,622 - 6,848 121.8 Net income 3,048 13,063 (10,015 - -76.7 Preferred Stock Dividends (484 - (493 - 9 -1.9 Income attributable to common and participating shareholders - 2,564 - 12,570 - (10,006 - -79.6 Per share information: Basic earnings per common and participating share: Distributed earnings per share: Common - - - - Preferred - 0.08 - 0.08 - - 0.0 Undistributed earnings per share: Common - 0.16 - 0.81 - (0.65 - -80.2 Preferred - 0.16 - 0.81 - (0.65 - -80.2 Diluted earnings per share - 0.15 - 0.75 - (0.60 - -80.0 Total basic weighted average common and participating shares 15,694 15,572 Total diluted weighted average shares 16,637 16,655

Table B

Environmental Tectonics Corporation Summary Table of Results (in thousands, except per share information) Thirteen / Fourteen weeks ended Variance February 27, 2026 February 28, 2025 ($) (%) Net sales - 15,461 - 19,098 - (3,637 - -19.0 Cost of goods sold 11,127 14,394 (3,267 - -22.7 Gross Profit 4,334 4,704 (370 - -7.9 Gross profit margin % 28.0 - 24.6 - 3.4 - 13.8 - Operating expenses 3,214 2,665 549 20.6 Operating income 1,120 2,039 (919 - -45.1 Operating margin % 7.2 - 10.7 - -3.5 - -32.7 - Interest expense, net 554 613 (59 - -9.6 Other expense (income), net 124 (504 - 628 124.6 Income before income taxes 442 1,930 (1,488 - -77.1 Pre tax margin % 2.9 - 10.1 - -7.2 - -71.3 - Income tax provision (benefit) 341 (5,682 - 6,023 106.0 Net income 101 7,612 (7,511 - -98.7 Preferred Stock Dividends (121 - (130 - 9 -6.9 Income attributable to common and participating shareholders - (20 - - 7,482 - (7,502 - -100.3 Per share information: Basic earnings per common and participating share: Distributed earnings per share: Common - - - - 0 Preferred - 0.02 - 0.02 - - 0.0 Undistributed earnings per share: Common - 0.00 - 0.48 - (0.48 - -100.0 Preferred - 0.00 - 0.48 - (0.48 - -100.0 Diluted earnings per share - 0.00 - 0.45 - (0.45 - -100.0 Total basic weighted average common and participating shares 15,704 15,582 Total diluted weighted average shares 16,625 16,725



