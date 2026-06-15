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PR Newswire
15.06.2026 02:06 Uhr
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Bambu Lab Store Hits Record-Low Prices -- Including First-Ever Discounts on P2S, H2S and H2C

The 4th Anniversary Sale runs June 15 to July 15 across US, EU, UK, Canada, and Australia - with record-low prices on P1S, P2S, H2S, H2D, and H2C, a free coupon for subscribers, weekly flash deals, and a prize draw that pays back your entire order.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambu Lab today launched its 4th Anniversary Store Sale, delivering the lowest prices ever on five flagship 3D printer series, including the first-ever discounts on P2S, H2S and H2C. Running one full month, June 15 to July 15, 2026, across its US, EU, UK, Canada, and Australia online stores, the sale also features a full catalog of filament and accessory deals, weekly flash sales, and three separate prize draws where winners get their entire order refunded. For anyone asking themselves "Is now the right time to buy?" For the next 30 days, the answer is yes.

Customers can sign up today at https://us.store.bambulab.com/pages/anniversary-sale to be notified when the sale goes live and unlock an exclusive coupon.

Why Buy During This Sale

  • Record-low prices on five printer families. The P1S, P2S, H2S, H2D, and H2C 3D printers have each hit their lowest prices since launch. The P2S and H2C have never been discounted before.
  • The Subscribe & Save window closes June 15, 12:00 UTC. Customers who sign up for the anniversary newsletter before the sale opens receive a bonus coupon valid on filaments, accessories, Maker's Supply, Cyberbrick, spare parts, and materials. The coupon is only active during the sale and expires July 15. Savings vary by region (up to $20 for US customers; see full breakdown below).
  • A chance to get your money back. A single email subscription enters you into three rounds of the Lucky Anniversary Draw. Prizes include a full refund on a winning order, a Bambu X2D Combo, and filament and hotend bundles. Draw dates: June 25, July 9, and July 16.
  • Weekly flash deals disappear in 48 hours. Five rounds of 48-hour flash sales run across filaments, accessories, and Maker's Supply throughout the campaign. Stock is allocated on a first-come, first-served basis and is not replenished once it sells out. Flash deals cannot be combined with other offers.
  • H-Series buyers earn double loyalty credits. Any H2S, H2D, or H2C purchased during the anniversary period earns 2× Credits toward future orders. Full terms at bambulab.com/policy/credits.

Maximum Printer Discounts by Market

Market

Max. Discount

Entry Price

United States

Up to 52% off

From $209

Europe

Up to €650 off

From €179

United Kingdom

Up to £550 off

From £139

Canada

Up to 47% off

From CA$249

Australia

Up to 49% off

From A$299

Store

US

CA

EU

UK

Coupon Value

$20 USD

$25 CAD

€20 EUR

£15 GBP

All Perks at a Glance

Every active benefit during the sale, what's available, what you get, and how to unlock it:

Perk

What You Get

How to Unlock

Subscribe & Save

Up to $20 off your first order during the sale

Subscribe to the anniversary newsletter before June 15

Lucky Anniversary Draw (June 25, July 9, July 16)

Full order refund + Bambu X2D Combo + filament & hotend bundle

Submit your email on the event page

Weekly Flash Sales (5 rounds, 48 hrs each)

Extra discounts on filaments, accessories & maker supply

First-come, first-served - check the flash deal page each week

2× Credits - H-Series only

Double loyalty credits on any H-Series purchase

Buy any H2S, H2D, or H2C during the sale period

Discounts Across All Product Categories

Product Category

Sale Offer

3D Printers & AMS

Record-low prices across all series - A1 mini from $209 (US). First-ever discounts on P2S, H2S, and H2C. Full regional pricing in the attached price list.

Filaments & Spools

Bulk discounts up to 45% off (US). Tiered by roll count, applied per filament type within a single order.

Accessories

15%-40% off selected items, including laser upgrade kits, hotends, print plates, and smoke purifiers.

Maker's Supply

Up to 25% off themed models and essential parts.

Cyberbrick

20%-30% off models and parts.

Material

10%-30% off laser material kits, tumblers, heat press supplies, and bulk material orders, including select materials for both laser processing and blade cutting.

About Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab is a consumer-tech company focusing on desktop 3D printers. Its state-of-the-art 3D printers offer a feature-rich first-class experience for a global community of 3D printing makers, aiming to break the barriers between the digital and physical worlds and bring creativity to a whole new level. Bambu Lab sells its 3D printers, filaments, and accessories on its official website, serving customers across 30+ countries.
Learn more at bambulab.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bambu-lab-store-hits-record-low-prices--including-first-ever-discounts-on-p2s-h2s-and-h2c-302799631.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.