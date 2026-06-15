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WKN: A0M65T | ISIN: SE0002148817 | Ticker-Symbol: 24H
Frankfurt
15.06.26 | 08:21
3,122 Euro
+8,70 % +0,250
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HANSA BIOPHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANSA BIOPHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0863,12609:44
3,1103,12409:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2026 07:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hansa Biopharma AB: Hansa Biopharma appoints Adam Cutler as new Chief Financial Officer

Lund, Sweden, 15 June 2026. Hansa Biopharma AB, "Hansa" (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA) announced today the appointment of Adam Cutler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Executive Committee, effective June 22, 2026. Adam succeeds Evan Ballantyne, who has served as CFO since 2024. Evan will continue in the role until June 22 and remain with the company through July 10, 2026, to support the transition, after which he will retire from Hansa.

Adam is a results-oriented biotechnology executive with more than 25 years of experience across corporate finance, capital markets, investor relations, and strategic planning. He brings a strong track record of raising capital, building investor awareness, and supporting value creation in innovative life science companies, and has built an extensive network spanning investors and advisors, as well as relevant touchpoints across the broader biotech and pharmaceutical industry.

He joins Hansa from Mural Oncology, prior to which he held CFO roles at Q32 Bio and Molecular Templates. Previously, Adam held other senior positions across corporate affairs, investment banking and equity research, providing him with a broad and integrated perspective on financial strategy, business development, and capital markets.

Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO of Hansa Biopharma said: "I want to thank Evan for his strong contribution during a time of significant change for the organisation, which he leaves in good financial standing. Adam brings relevant experience and a strong background to the CFO office as we enter the next phase of Hansa's exciting growth journey. His deep expertise in capital markets, investor engagement, and financial strategy will be critical as we advance our pipeline and strengthen our position for long-term growth."

"I am excited to join Hansa Biopharma at this important stage in its development," said Adam Cutler. "The company's innovative science and clear ambition to deliver transformative therapies for patients represent a compelling opportunity. I look forward to contributing to Hansa's continued growth and value creation."

--- ENDS ---

Contacts for more information:

Kerstin Falck, VP Global Corporate Affairs
media@hansabiopharma.com

IR@hansabiopharma.com

Notes to editors

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma AB is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel immunomodulatory therapies to transform care for patients with acute or complex immune disorders. Hansa's proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform addresses serious unmet medical needs in transplantation, gene therapy and autoimmune diseases. The company's portfolio includes imlifidase, a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients, and HNSA-5487, a next-generation IgG-cleaving molecule that will be developed for Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS). Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at www.hansabiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

©2026 Hansa Biopharma AB. Hansa Biopharma, the beacon logo, IDEFIRIX, and IDEFIRIX flower logo are trademarks of Hansa Biopharma AB, Lund, Sweden. All rights reserved.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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