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WKN: A422AH | ISIN: CA8839221063 | Ticker-Symbol: ZU7
Tradegate
15.06.26 | 10:22
1,840 Euro
+3,37 % +0,060
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
THESIS GOLD & SILVER INC Chart 1 Jahr
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THESIS GOLD & SILVER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7901,82014:18
1,8001,84014:15
PR Newswire
15.06.2026 13:00 Uhr
47 Leser
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Thesis Gold & Silver Inc.: Thesis Gold & Silver Announces Change of Auditor

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Thesis Gold & Silver Inc. ("Thesis", or the "Company") (TSXV: TAU) (OTCQX: THSGF) (FSE: A422AH) announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Deloitte LLP as the Company's new auditor (the "Successor Auditor"), replacing Manning Elliott LLP (the "Former Auditor").

The Former Auditor resigned as auditor of the Company effective June 9, 2026. The Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation of the Company's Audit Committee has appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective June 9, 2026, until the close of the next annual general meeting of the Company. The change of auditor is to better align audit services with the Company's growth strategy and evolving business.

For the Company's two most recent fiscal years, there were no modified opinions expressed in the auditor's reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements and there has not been a "reportable event" under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Company has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor in respect of this change under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Thesis Gold & Silver Inc.

Thesis is a Canadian precious metals development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Lawyers-Ranch Gold-Silver Project in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone Mining District, one of North America's most prospective emerging precious-metals districts. Lawyers-Ranch hosts a large, high-quality gold equivalent Mineral Resource with meaningful exposure to silver, which represents a significant component of the Project and long-term value proposition.

Thesis is advancing Lawyers-Ranch through feasibility, permitting, and continued exploration, with the objective of unlocking long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the Company's filings, including in the risk factors in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis, which are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Thesis Gold & Silver Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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