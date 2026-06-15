Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - Osiris One Metals Ltd (TSXV: OSM) (FSE: JI8) ("Osiris One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Randall Thompson to the Board of Directors and provide a brief project update.

Director Appointment

Mr. Thompson is a senior mining executive with 40 years of experience working globally in the mining industry covering the full cycle of mining from exploration, construction, operations and reclamation. Mr. Thompson has served as Chief Operating Officer of Imperial Metals since 2022, having previously held the position of Vice President of Operations from 2018, and served on the Brixton Metals board from 2018 until recently. Previously, Mr. Thompson has held positions in Placer Dome, Barrick Gold, Goldcorp, and Equinox Minerals. In Addition, Mr. Thompson has been appointed to and has advised multiple junior explorers and operators, including Rockhaven Resources.

From 2012 to 2017, Mr. Thompson served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Huckleberry Mines Ltd., where he led the approximately $100 million expansion of the Huckleberry Mine. Prior to that, he served as Project Director for the construction of the US$450 million Jabal Sayid copper mine in Saudi Arabia for Equinox Minerals.

Further, Mr. Thompson was involved in the optimization of operations at the Silvertip Mine in northern British Columbia prior to the acquisition of JDS Silver by Coeur Mining. His previous board experience further includes serving as a director of Minto Explorations in Yukon and the Mining Association of British Columbia.

The Company further announces that it has granted 1,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") to Mr. Thompson pursuant to its incentive stock option plan. Each Stock Option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The Stock Options vest with this release and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company announces the resignation of Mr. Joseph Gallucci as a Director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Gallucci for his many contributions during his tenure and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Victory Project (20% Free Carried) Update

Osiris One is pleased to report that Trinity One Metals, the joint venture operator of the Victory Project, has completed a three hole diamond drilling campaign.

The program totalled approximately 600 metres of diamond drilling testing priority copper targets generated from previous geological, geochemical and geophysical work.

Core from the program has been logged, sampled and submitted for laboratory analysis. The Company is currently awaiting assay results and will provide a further update once results have been received, reviewed and interpreted.

Chief Executive Officer of Osiris One, Sreenath Didugu, commented:

"Randall's proven and extensive expertise in the full cycle of mining, from exploration through to production, expansion and reclamation, will be invaluable as we advance our portfolio of projects and pursue the next stage of the Company's growth. We are very pleased to welcome Randall to the Osiris One team."

About Osiris One Metals Ltd.

Osiris One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OSM) is building exposure to strategic and critical minerals as a precious and base metals explorer focused on constructing a portfolio of high growth assets. The Company aims to acquire and develop projects with strong geological fundamentals, clear catalysts, and the potential to create significant value.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and/or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans, expectations, objectives, strategies and future activities at the Victory Project in Mongolia, and the granting of the Stock Options.

Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "may", "will", "could", "should", "potential", "proposed", "designed to", "subject to", "expected", "future", "program", "priority", "advancing" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cautions that the Victory Project is an exploration-stage project. No mineral resource or mineral reserve has been estimated for Victory, and the Company is not treating any historical workings, historical estimate, historical sampling result or exploration target as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve. Any reference to potential future resource definition or economic potential is conceptual in nature and subject to substantial additional exploration, sampling, assaying, QA/QC, metallurgical, geotechnical, environmental, engineering and independent technical review. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource at Victory, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the definition of a mineral resource.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301478

Source: Osiris One Metals Ltd.