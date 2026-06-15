Forward Industries, Inc.: Forward Industries Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire SkyAI, Inc. (SKYA)

AUSTIN, TX, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) today confirms that it made a non-binding proposal to the Board of Directors of SkyAI, Inc. regarding an all-stock business combination under which SKYA stockholders would receive 0.367 newly-issued shares of Forward common stock for each share of SKYA common stock, representing a premium of approximately 20% to SKYA's closing share price of $1.29 on the day immediately preceding the date of our proposal, or $1.55 per share. SKYA did not respond to the proposal by its expiration at the close of business on Friday, June 12, 2026. We are disappointed and surprised by the lack of response from the SKYA team and strongly believe that engaging in discussions with Forward is in the best interest of both SKYA and its shareholders.

Why Forward exists

Forward was built to advance Solana and to create value for our shareholders by offering a differentiated public-markets vehicle for exposure to SOL and the growth of the Solana ecosystem. Since launching our treasury strategy in September 2025, we have assembled the largest Solana treasury in the world, staked the majority of our SOL to our high-performance validator infrastructure, launched fwdSOL as a liquid staking token, and begun deploying capital directly into Solana protocols as an investor and liquidity provider. Forward is taking a first principles approach to fulfilling its long-term vision of becoming the Berkshire Hathaway of Solana while simultaneously reaching our short and medium-term goal of compounding SOL per share materially faster than the SOL staking rate and pushing the Solana ecosystem forward as a whole.

Why we approached SKYA

SKYA's recent pivot toward AI appears to represent a significant departure from the Company's historical strategy at a time when shareholders have already endured substantial value destruction. Despite the strategic shift, the market has continued to assign a deeply discounted valuation to the business, reflecting investor skepticism regarding the ability of the Company's new direction to generate sustainable growth and shareholder returns as a standalone entity.

We believe a combination with FWDI offers a compelling alternative path forward. FWDI has established itself as a leading institutional Solana treasury platform with a clearly defined capital allocation framework, access to growth capital, and a strategy centered on increasing intrinsic value on a per-share basis. A transaction would provide SKYA shareholders with exposure to a differentiated digital asset treasury model, enhanced liquidity, greater institutional relevance, and participation in a larger, better-capitalized platform positioned to benefit from the continued growth of the Solana ecosystem.

We believe SKYA shareholders deserve the opportunity to be a part of the strategy and vision that they originally underwrote and to do so with a platform that has a proven strategy, stronger market positioning, and a clear roadmap for long-term value creation.

We made this proposal because we believe Forward is a strong partner for SKYA and its shareholders. We believe our capital structure, our scale as the largest Solana treasury, and our access to capital position us to realize and sustain the value embedded in SKYA more effectively than the company can on a standalone basis. Our proposal was designed to deliver SKYA stockholders a meaningful premium to recent trading levels, alongside continued - and we believe more liquid - exposure to Solana through Forward shares, backed by a leadership team with a demonstrated track record of execution and the support of leading operators in the digital asset industry, including Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto.

Most importantly, we believe this combination would have advanced a mission SKYA and Forward share: accelerating the growth of the Solana ecosystem and creating durable value for the stockholders of both companies, for the builders and developers who power the network, and for the holders of SOL.

"SKYA trades at a significant discount to the net asset value of its treasury and its recent AI pivot has only exacerbated that discount with its shares meaningfully underperforming both SOL and its treasury-company peers since their pivot," said Ryan Navi, Chief Investment Officer of Forward Industries. "In the current market environment, it can be difficult for subscale treasury companies to perform when high relative fixed operating costs cause meaningfully lower yields and negative cash flows which continue to erode shareholder value. Forward's scale, strong balance sheet, and access to capital are precisely what a company in SKYA's position needs to deliver on the vision it originally promised its shareholders."

Media Contact

comms@forwardindustries.com