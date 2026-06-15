Forward Industries, Inc.: Forward Industries Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Solana Company (HSDT)

AUSTIN, TX, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) today confirms that it made a non-binding proposal to the Board of Directors of Solana Company regarding an all-stock business combination. On June 12th, HSDT responded that its board voted to decline Forward's offer and chose to not engage in further discussion. We are disappointed and surprised that the HSDT board has chosen to reject Forward's offer without any discussion or communication. We believe that opening up a dialogue is in the best interest of both companies and their respective shareholders.

Why Forward exists

Forward was built to advance Solana and to create value for our shareholders by offering a differentiated public-markets vehicle for exposure to SOL and the growth of the Solana ecosystem. Since launching our treasury strategy in September 2025, we have assembled the largest Solana treasury in the world, staked the majority of our SOL to our high-performance validator infrastructure, launched fwdSOL as a liquid staking token, and begun deploying capital directly into Solana protocols as an investor and liquidity provider. Forward is taking a first principles approach to fulfilling its long-term vision of becoming the Berkshire Hathaway of Solana while simultaneously reaching our short and medium-term goal of compounding SOL per share materially faster than the SOL staking rate and pushing the Solana ecosystem forward as a whole.

Why we approached HSDT

We respect the HSDT team and know we share a common goal of accelerating the growth and adoption of the Solana ecosystem while also creating shareholder value. With that said, we believe the current market environment necessitates cooperation and strategic action to deliver on promises made to our shareholders and to drive that vision forward.

Under our proposal, HSDT stockholders would receive 0.386 newly-issued shares of Forward common stock for each share of HSDT common stock, representing a premium of approximately 10% to HSDT's closing share price of $1.48 on the day immediately preceding the date of our proposal, or $1.63 per share. We made this proposal because we believe Forward is a strong partner for HSDT and its stockholders, and that the HSDT team can also be complimentary to Forward and our shareholders. Together, our combined scale, expertise in the Solana ecosystem, and combined efforts will allow us to realize and sustain the value embedded in our companies more effectively than HSDT can on a standalone basis. Our proposal is designed to deliver HSDT stockholders a meaningful premium to recent trading levels, alongside continued - and we believe more liquid - exposure to Solana through Forward shares, which are set to join the Russell 2000 and 3000 indices in the coming weeks.

"We have nothing but respect for the HSDT team and what they have built in the Solana ecosystem so far," said Ryan Navi, Chief Investment Officer of Forward Industries. "We believe that combining our efforts with HSDT's would be mutually beneficial for both companies, their stockholders, and the broader Solana community. We approached HSDT as partners, in good faith, because we believe our two companies share far more common ground than not. Like us, they made a promise to both their shareholders and the Solana ecosystem, and we believe that a combined company can better deliver on those promises."

Media Contact

comms@forwardindustries.com