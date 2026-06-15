GreenGeeks Earns Top Tier Recognition in Independent WordPress Hosting Benchmarks

GreenGeeks earned Top Tier recognition in both the <$25/month and $25-$50/month WordPress hosting categories, demonstrating strong performance across key measures including load handling, uptime, WordPress login performance, and overall website responsiveness.

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / GreenGeeks, a leading provider of web hosting services, announced today that its WordPress Hosting platform has been recognized as a Top Tier performer in independent testing conducted by WP Hosting Benchmarks.

GreenGeeks earned Top Tier recognition in both the <$25/month and $25-$50/month WordPress hosting categories, demonstrating strong performance across key measures including load handling, uptime, WordPress login performance, and overall website responsiveness.

The WP Hosting Benchmarks testing methodology evaluates hosting providers using a series of real-world performance and reliability tests designed to measure how platforms perform under various conditions.

"Independent benchmarking provides website owners with valuable insight into how hosting platforms perform in real-world scenarios," said Kaumil Patel, Chief Operating Officer of GreenGeeks. "We're proud to see GreenGeeks recognized as a Top Tier provider across multiple WordPress hosting categories. This recognition reflects our ongoing investment in platform performance, reliability, security, and customer success."

The benchmark results highlighted GreenGeeks' strong performance in WordPress login speed, uptime, load testing, and overall platform consistency. GreenGeeks was recognized for handling testing workloads effectively while maintaining excellent availability and response times.

The recognition comes as GreenGeeks launches a refreshed brand and website experience focused on helping businesses, creators, agencies, and developers build, host, and grow online.

Founded in 2008, GreenGeeks serves more than 55,000 customers worldwide and remains committed to delivering high-performance hosting backed by expert support and a sustainability-focused approach. The company matches 300% of its energy consumption through renewable energy credits and continues to invest in technologies that improve website performance and customer experience.

For more information about GreenGeeks WordPress Hosting, visit www.greengeeks.com/wordpress-hosting.

Contact Information

Anna Gargioni

agargioni@greengeeks.com

1-877-326-7483

SOURCE: GreenGeeks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/greengeeks-earns-top-tier-recognition-in-independent-wordpress-ho-1175957