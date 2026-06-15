Richmond Hill, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSXV: VQS) ("VIQ" or "the Company"), a global leader in AI-powered digital documentation, today announced the extension of two multi-year, multi-million-dollar client contracts in the USA and UK business units. The first extension, with a Media client, pushes the next renewal date out to Q2 2029, and represents approximately US $1.6 million in annual revenue. The second, with a UK Government client, pushes the next renewal to Q3 2028, and represents approximately US $800,000 in annual revenue. In addition, the company has successfully renewed a number of client contracts in courts, law enforcement and other government agencies in the USA.

"We are very pleased with the mutual commitment between VIQ and our US and UK clients, which allows us to invest in and further develop our services for the long term," said Elizabeth Pennell, Global Head of Operations. "While technology advancements enable VIQ to continually evolve the processes, our long-term relationships with our clients are the true basis of VIQ's presence in the market."

VIQ is also pleased to announce the upcoming release of a new approach to audio capture. "Our new approach to audio capture will bring together resilient recording, streaming transcription and translation, and secure remote access in a single connected experience," said Caroline Brown, VP of Marketing, Product and Technology. "Built for high-stakes environments where accuracy and reliability matter most, the product will empower teams to capture, stream, and access live proceedings from anywhere, while laying the foundation for faster workflows, enhanced collaboration, and smarter content management."

VIQ is also announcing that it has issued stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") of the Corporation covering a total of 2,010,000 common shares of the Corporation under its omnibus equity incentive plan, including a grant of 300,000 stock options and 1,300,000 RSUs to certain officers and directors of the Company. All of such stock options will vest between the grant date and October 31, 2026 and all such RSUs will vest following the one-year anniversary of the grant date.

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements with respect to the Company's ability to realize results from the recent leadership changes and productivity improvement, the Company's ability to improve scalability in the future, expected margin improvement, the Company's focus and its priorities and the filing of the Financial Information on SEDAR+.

Forward-looking statements are based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although VIQ believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because VIQ can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, recent initiatives and potential increases in revenue. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions that have been used.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and in the Company's other materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. Such estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect or overstated. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or alter such statements, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301572

Source: VIQ Solutions Inc.