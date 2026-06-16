Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) ("Herbal Dispatch" or the "Company"), a cannabis commerce and international distribution platform, is pleased to provide an update on the continued growth of its domestic retail operations and expanding portfolio of proprietary cannabis brands.

As part of its strategy to increase exposure to higher-margin branded products and build long-term customer relationships, Herbal Dispatch has continued investing in product and brand development sold through multiple distribution channels. The Company now operates a growing portfolio of proprietary brands spanning dried flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, and edibles, while leveraging an extensive network of licensed cannabis suppliers and production partners across Canada.

Accelerating Recreational Market Presence

Over the past two months, Herbal Dispatch secured seven new product listings with the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), including three permanent core listings and four limited-time offerings, significantly expanding the Company's retail footprint within one of Canada's most competitive cannabis markets.

The newly secured core listings include:

Happy Hour Pure Cake Skunk 2x1g Pre-Rolls, produced in collaboration with Coast Mountain Cannabis

Happy Hour Glacier Berry All-in-One Vape Pen 1g

Happy Hour Pink Voltage All-in-One Vape Pen 1g

Additional limited-time offerings include collaborations with several respected British Columbia cannabis producers, including Coast Mountain Cannabis, Seastone Farm, Magi Cannabis, Common Roots Extracts, and TWG Micro Cultivation.

These products span several of the industry's fastest-growing categories, including premium flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, cured resin products, and all-in-one vape devices.

Collaborative Craft Model Driving Product Innovation

A key component of Herbal Dispatch's recreational strategy is its collaborative craft model, which enables the Company to work alongside leading cultivators and processors to bring differentiated, small-batch products to market while maintaining an asset-light operating structure.

Through these partnerships, Herbal Dispatch is able to curate premium cannabis offerings while focusing internal resources on branding, commercialization, customer acquisition, and distribution.

Expansion of Proprietary Brands

The Company continues to expand its portfolio of proprietary cannabis brands, which now includes more than 40 different SKUs across multiple product categories.

Recent expansion includes the launch of Chomp, Herbal Dispatch's new edible brand, and Northern Drip, its recently introduced concentrates and extracts platform.

Chomp features live rosin-infused gummies formulated in BC by a Red Seal Chef, focusing on full-spectrum effects, nostalgic flavour profiles, and premium ingredients.

Northern Drip represents Herbal Dispatch's entry into the rapidly growing concentrates category. The initial product lineup includes strain-specific shatter products produced in British Columbia using premium genetics and small-batch production focused on potency and flavor. Future product development is expected to include solventless hash rosin, live resin concentrates, strain-specific vape cartridges, and additional extract-based formats.





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Today, Herbal Dispatch's house-brand portfolio includes Buzz, Happy Hour, Chomp, NU and Northern Drip, collectively spanning flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, concentrates, and wellness products.

Building a Scalable Cannabis Commerce Platform

Herbal Dispatch's strategy is centered on building a cannabis e-commerce platform that captures value through brands, customer relationships, and distribution infrastructure rather than cultivation assets.

The Company also continues investing in technology, automation, and artificial intelligence initiatives designed to improve customer acquisition, enhance product discovery, streamline operations, and support long-term scalability across its retail, veteran, and international business segments.

Management Commentary

Philip Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of Herbal Dispatch, commented:

"The momentum we're seeing in the recreational channel reflects both strong consumer demand and the strength of our collaborative model. By working with some of the most respected cultivators and producers in British Columbia, we're able to consistently bring differentiated, high-quality products to market while continuing to expand our brand portfolio.

"Our objective is not simply to launch products, but to build brands that consumers actively seek out. With new provincial listings, expanding product categories, and the successful launch of Chomp and Northern Drip, we believe we are creating a stronger and more diversified platform capable of supporting long-term growth.

"The recreational channel remains an important component of the broader Herbal Dispatch ecosystem. It provides valuable customer relationships, commercialization opportunities, and brand-building capabilities that support not only our retail operations, but also our medical, veteran, and international growth initiatives."

Outlook

The Company expects continued expansion of its proprietary brand portfolio, additional provincial listings, new product introductions, and ongoing technology enhancements throughout 2026. Herbal Dispatch remains focused on delivering quality, consistency, innovation, and brand differentiation across all product categories while continuing to build a diversified cannabis commerce platform with multiple long-term growth drivers.

The Company recently released an updated investor presentation outlining its strategic evolution, operational milestones, and growth opportunities across retail, veterans, proprietary brands, and international exports. The presentation is available on the Company's investor relations website at: https://herbaldispatch.com/pages/investor.

ABOUT HERBAL DISPATCH INC.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. is a leading operator of cannabis e-commerce platforms in Canada, delivering quality medical and recreational products to discerning consumers at competitive prices. Its flagship marketplace has earned trust as a premier destination for exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis and a wide selection of curated cannabis products. The Company is also actively expanding through exports to international markets, positioning it for sustained growth and new revenue opportunities. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HERB".

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release, including statements or information containing terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "may", "could", "will", and similar expressions constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company or a third party expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements require the Company to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from the anticipated results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. These risk factors are interdependent and the impact of any one risk or uncertainty on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: Herbal Dispatch Inc.