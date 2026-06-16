Evanthea, LLC: Precision Medicine Trial Using a Personalised Approach Reports Preliminary Findings on Cognitive Function in Patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment and Early Dementia

Exploratory endpoints included assessments of blood pressure, weight, cholesterol, and additional markers for pre-diabetes

Preliminary results to be presented at Integrative Personalised Medicine 2026 by Lead Principal Investigator

LONDON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EVANTHEA DEMENTIA REVERSAL TRIAL announced today that preliminary study results will be presented at the Integrative & Personalised Medicine Congress on June 19 in London by Kat Toups, MD, the Principal Investigator of the trial and a geriatric neuropsychiatrist specialising in cognitive decline and dementia. The data includes preliminary results from the randomised controlled Dementia Reversal Trial, currently available as a preprint on PrePrints.org (with over 14,800 downloads) and submitted for peer review, validating earlier proof-of-concept trials including the findings of the 2022 proof-of-concept trial focusing on key disease drivers and interventions.

According to the Alzheimer's Society, there are approximately 982,000 people living with dementia in the UK, a figure projected to rise to 1.4 million by 2040, underscoring the critical need for transformative treatment strategies. Dementia has been the leading cause of death in the UK for more than a decade.

To attend the presentation, conference registration can be found here or contact congress organisers for a press pass. Dr. Toups will attend a media briefing conference immediately following the presentation.

When: 19 June 2026; 15:05- 15:45

19 June 2026; 15:05- 15:45 Where: Level 5 - Mountbatten Room, QEII Centre, London, UK

Level 5 - Mountbatten Room, QEII Centre, London, UK Presentation Title: Reversing Cognitive Decline: Groundbreaking Results from a Randomized Controlled Trial of Precision Medicine in Alzheimer's Disease

Speaker: Kat Toups, M.D., DFAPA, IFMCP & Lead Investigator - Evanthea Dementia Reversal Trial USA

"To our knowledge, there is no other interventional trial producing results of this magnitude for cognitive improvement and dementia reversal in early disease," said Dr. Toups. "These preliminary findings represent a critical turning point in how we understand and treat neurodegenerative disease by addressing the underlying contributors and drivers of the disease."

Validation of a Precision Medicine Model

The new randomised clinical trial builds on the Four Winds 2022 proof-of-concept, Reversal of Cognitive Decline (ReCODE) Study, which was the first to demonstrate that cognitive decline - even in patients with established mild cognitive impairment and early dementia - can be modified when underlying contributors such as metabolic dysfunction, inflammation, nutrient deficiencies, hormonal imbalance and deficiencies, infections, immune dysregulation, vascular factors, and toxin exposure are systematically addressed.

"This study confirms earlier reports and pilot trials and offers real hope: mild cognitive impairment and early dementia are not irreversible," said Dale Bredesen, MD, Lead Study Advisor, Senior Director of the Precision Brain Health Program at Pacific Neuroscience Institute. "With the right assessments and a precision-guided treatment strategy, meaningful cognitive recovery is very often possible."

Dementia currently affects more than 55 million people worldwide, with limited therapeutic options that significantly alter disease progression. The EVANTHEA preliminary findings offer a new framework for treatment - one that prioritises individual biology, early identification of causes, and personalised intervention rather than targeting a single pathological pathway.

Personalised Precision Medicine in Practice

Investigators of the trial included Principal Investigator Dr. Kat Toups, geriatric neuropsychiatrist at Bay Area Wellness, and Co-investigators Craig Tanio, MD - co-founder of Rezilir Health, Ann Hathaway, MD - Physician and Owner of Ann Hathaway, MD, Nate Bergman, DO - Chief Scientific Wellness Officer at Kemper Cognitive Wellness, Kristine Burke, MD - Founder, Chief Executive, and Medical Director of True Health Center for Precision Medicine, David Haase, MD - Founder and CEO of MaxWell Clinic, and Study Lead Dale Bredesen, MD - Senior Director of Precision Brain Health at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute.

Dr. Tanio said, "For patients, families, and clinicians alike, these preliminary results open the door to a future where cognitive decline is no longer accepted as inevitable."

The investigators wish to thank the patients and the sponsors of this trial for their participation, time, and commitment to improving outcomes for those with cognitive decline or risk for decline.

About the Evanthea Dementia Reversal Trial

This was a pragmatic randomised multicenter controlled trial in which participants were randomized to a 9-month precision medicine treatment approach or a 9-month standard treatment approach. The standard treatment approach group had the option to receive up to six months of precision medicine treatment and testing at no cost following the completion of the trial. Both groups were tested at baseline using cognitive assessments, MRI head scans, and blood testing, with tests repeated throughout the study, and monthly physician appointments.

For more information on the Evanthea Dementia Reversal Trial, please visit our website or go to clinicaltrials.gov.

About APRP (Alzheimer's Prevention and Reversal Project)

The Evanthea Trial was supported by the Four Winds Foundation and performed by the Alzheimer's Prevention and Reversal Project (APRP).

APRP is dedicated to advancing precision medicine approaches to neurodegenerative disease, with a focus on identifying and addressing the individualised biological drivers of cognitive decline. Through research, clinical innovation, and education, APRP aims to transform the future of dementia care.

The intervention evaluated in the Evanthea Trial is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment, cure, or prevention of Alzheimer's disease, mild cognitive impairment, or dementia. This press release is provided for scientific and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice.

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