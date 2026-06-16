Truecaller AB: Truecaller provides an update on recent developments in its advertising business

The flag that was introduced on Truecaller's ad inventory by its largest demand partner's platform in August 2025 has now been removed. As a consequence, the company has observed a marginal improvement in revenue from the partner during the last few days.

As the flag was removed recently, the impact on advertising revenues in the second quarter of 2026 is expected to be limited. The removal is clearly positive, but the company's assessment is that it is too early to draw any firm conclusions regarding the long-term revenue impact. The flag is applied by an algorithm which re-assesses ad inventory continuously, and hence could potentially be applied in the future again, as the company makes updates to the app.

The flag originated from an unannounced algorithmic change introduced by the demand partner in mid-August last year, which affected Truecaller. As a result, the performance of Truecaller's ads inventory was significantly reduced, leading to lower advertising revenues from the partner.

Continuous improvements and efforts, as well as experimentation in collaboration with the partner since the change in August 2025, have now positively impacted how Truecaller is assessed as a publisher which has led to the removal of the flag.

"For the past 10 months, we have worked hard on resolving the issues we started facing last year. Even though it is very early days, I am pleased that our inventory isn't flagged anymore, clearly a sign of progress we have made, although we cannot be certain that it will not be introduced again. Our focus remains on delivering our revamped ads strategy with the same conviction as before, says Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Truecaller.

Regardless of the progress with the largest demand partner, Truecaller's main focus remains to deliver on the long-term ads-strategy which focuses on achieving sustainable growth and reducing volatility in advertising revenue. The strategy includes, but is not limited to:

Migration to a new ads architecture where Truecaller so far during the second quarter now has migrated more than 200 million users (30 million users end of Q1) with the ambition to have migrated the full user base early in Q3.

Implementing a new bidding model for programmatic advertising where all partners are treated equally with the ambition to maximise the yield for every impression. This has been implemented on a small scale already and is expected to be scaled further during the 2nd half of 2026.

Grow direct sales through a combination of intelligent user segmentation, unique inventory, scaled up sales efforts and partnership distribution.

Further details will be provided in the upcoming interim report and presentation for the second quarter, which is scheduled for release on July 17, 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 29 08 00

andreas.frid@truecaller.com

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