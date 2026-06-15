Monika Saxena Named Brand President of BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) today announced that Monika Saxena has been appointed Brand President, effective June 3, 2026.

Ms. Saxena brings over two decades of brand-building expertise spanning marketing, culinary and beverage development and consumer insights. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President of Brand Marketing for LongHorn Steakhouse at Darden Restaurants, Inc., a position she held from 2018 to 2026, where she played a critical role in positioning the brand to deliver 20 consecutive quarters of positive comparable restaurant sales growth, outperforming industry benchmarks each quarter. In this role, she was responsible for the brand's marketing, culinary and beverage development, consumer insights, guest relations, and media and communications. Prior to her most recent role, Ms. Saxena served in progressive brand development roles across Bahama Breeze and LongHorn Steakhouse, building deep expertise in brand strategy and consumer-focused innovation.

"We're delighted to welcome Monika to the BJ's family," said Lyle Tick, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and President. "Monika's proven track record of delivering sustainable long-term results through clear brand positioning, a relentless focus on product quality and guest experience, and the development of high-performing teams makes her an ideal addition to our leadership team. As we continue to unlock BJ's full potential and enter our next phase of growth, I look forward to partnering with Monika and benefiting from her insights and leadership. We are confident that her contributions will help accelerate the growth of our brand and drive long-term value creation for our shareholders."

"I've long admired BJ's Restaurants for its unique ability to bring people together through memorable food and hospitality. As a loyal guest for many years, I've experienced firsthand the special connection the brand creates with its guests. From the signature deep-dish pizza and craft beer pedigree to the world-famous Pizookie®, BJ's has built a distinctive experience that guests genuinely love and celebrate," said Monika Saxena. "I'm honored to join the team during this exciting period of growth. I look forward to working closely with Lyle and the entire BJ's team as we continue to bring our guests together to celebrate life every day and capitalize on the tremendous opportunities ahead."

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national casual dining brand with brewhouse roots. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 restaurants across 31 states, combining high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, sincere service, moderate prices and a fresh atmosphere. The brand's chef-crafted menu offers something for everyone, from its signature deep-dish pizzas and slow-roasted entrees and wings to its often imitated but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. As the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country and winner of the 2025 Vibe Vista Award for Best Beer Program and 2024 Best Overall Beverage Program, BJ's has been a pioneer in craft brewing since 1996, serving award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers brewed at operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. All BJ's locations offer dine in, take out, delivery and large party catering, providing guests with multiple ways to enjoy the experience at BJ's. Whether you're gathering with family for dinner, catching the game with friends or celebrating life's special moments, BJ's creates the perfect backdrop for connection and community. To learn more, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook and X.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements in the preceding paragraphs and all other statements that are not purely historical constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding future events, business strategies, and operating results. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. For a more detailed discussion of these risks, please refer to our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The "forward-looking" statements contained in this press release are based on current assumptions and expectations, and BJ's Restaurants, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or alter its "forward-looking" statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact ICR at (332) 242-4370 or at InvestorRelations@BJRI.com.