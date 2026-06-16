Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) ("Canamera" or the "Company") today announced assay results from its Southern Zone, highlighting auger drill hole TUV-AUG-0036 at its Turvolândia Ionic Clay Rare Earth Project (the "Project") in Minas Gerais, Brazil. TUV-AUG-0036 returned rare earth mineralisation concentrated in the deepest 6 metres of the hole, with grades increasing toward the bottom and the hole terminating in mineralised material, remaining open at depth.

Of the holes for which results have been received at the Southern Zone, TUV-AUG-0036 is the most promising result to date, returning rare earth enrichment concentrated below 16 metres depth and continuing through end of hole. Two additional holes - TUV-AUG-0033 (6 metres total depth) and TUV-AUG-0034 (7 metres total depth) - terminated in peak mineralisation, with the last metre of TUV-AUG-0033 returning 575 ppm MREO + Y2O3 and the last two metres of TUV-AUG-0034 returning 355 ppm MREO + Y2O3, indicating that magenetic REO mineralisation is present across multiple drill locations at the South Target.

Highlights

Hole 36 From 16 m to end of hole (22 m) - 6 metres:

1,748.9 ppm TREO 1 , including 2 m @ 2,793.8 ppm TREO (19-21 m)

, including 2 m @ 2,793.8 ppm TREO (19-21 m) 702.2 ppm MREO 2 + Y2O3, including 2 m @ 1,293.3 ppm MREO + Y2O3 (19-21 m)

+ Y2O3, including 2 m @ 1,293.3 ppm MREO + Y2O3 (19-21 m) 531.0 ppm Nd2O3 + Pr6O11, including 2 m @ 1,069.7 ppm Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 (19-21 m)

30.6 ppm Dy2O3 + Tb4O7, including 1 m @ 57.2 ppm Dy2O3 + Tb4O7 (20-21 m)

244.4 ppm HREO 3 , including 1 m @ 414.2 ppm HREO (20-21 m)

, including 1 m @ 414.2 ppm HREO (20-21 m) 22 m (0-22 m) averaging 29 ppm Ga

All 22 samples returned Chemical Index of Alteration ("CIA") values above 93.8%, consistent with advanced weathering profiles characteristic of ionic adsorption clay-hosted REE deposits

South Target located approximately 7.4 km south of Cordis and 6.3 km from Marita, establishing a four-target system at Turvolândia

"Turvolândia now has four distinct targets with REE mineralisation, and the South Target extends the boundaries of the conceptual system to 7.4 kilometres from Cordis - the furthest we have drilled at Turvolândia to date," commented Brad Brodeur, Chief Executive Officer of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. "What stands out about TUV-AUG-0036 is where the grades are. The strongest mineralisation results are reported at the bottom of the hole - with the best 2 metres coming in at the very end. The hole terminated in mineralisation. That tells us the system is open and that deeper drilling at South has the potential to deliver stronger results. We have four more holes assaying at this target and we expect to report those results in the coming weeks."

About Hole TUV-AUG-0036 and the South Target

The South Target demonstrates a strong radiometric signature, with total-count radiometric responses comparable to those observed at the Cordis, Linda, and Marita targets. While these geophysical similarities do not necessarily indicate equivalent mineralisation, the Company's QP interprets these similarities as providing an important exploration vector and as supporting the potential for additional ionic clay-hosted rare earth systems across the broader target area.





Figure 1 - Project Location and Target Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11828/301680_c9f9432d3432ca8a_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Southern Map Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11828/301680_c9f9432d3432ca8a_002full.jpg

Assay Results

Hole TUV-AUG-0036 was drilled vertically to a total depth of 22.0 metres. Rare earth enrichment is concentrated below 16 metres depth, where grades increase substantially relative to the upper profile and continue to improve toward the base of the hole. The final 2-metre interval (19-21 m) represents the highest-grade zone drilled at the South Target to date, averaging 1,293.3 ppm MREO + Y2O3 and 2,793.8 ppm TREO. The hole terminated in mineralised material; the base of the weathered profile was not reached.

Full assay results for TUV-AUG-0036 are presented in Table 1 below. The highlighted 16-22 m interval is shaded for reference.

Table 1: Assay Results - TUV-AUG-0036

From

(m) To

(m) TREO

(ppm) MREO + Y2O3

(ppm) Nd2O3 + Pr6O11

(ppm) Dy2O3 + Tb4O7

(ppm) HREO

(ppm) Ga

(ppm) 0 1 757.3 77.6 27.7 6.6 66.6 32.6 1 2 897.8 91.2 23.2 8.1 88.9 33.4 2 3 450.9 65.7 26.7 4.9 52.0 32.1 3 4 286.7 48.0 27.9 3.2 27.8 33.6 4 5 280.6 57.3 22.9 4.7 46.6 31.5 5 6 906.5 173.5 107.1 8.5 88.2 37.9 6 7 1,174.2 247.4 67.5 22.0 234.8 44.3 7 8 899.0 270.8 124.4 19.1 191.1 36.6 8 9 468.2 169.2 61.5 14.6 141.9 39.4 9 10 444.6 141.6 69.8 11.3 96.6 31.4 10 11 375.9 121.9 74.5 9.1 66.1 30.7 11 12 456.9 134.7 72.7 9.8 83.9 32.3 12 13 388.2 96.6 53.8 6.8 58.2 29.2 13 14 654.9 105.2 59.6 7.5 62.5 28.4 14 15 417.4 114.1 66.8 7.4 64.1 24.8 15 16 397.8 150.5 52.6 13.1 129.5 27.3 16 17 1,367.4 371.2 127.8 34.9 322.6 36.7 17 18 878.6 202.1 101.4 14.8 134.9 24.5 18 19 1,469.5 509.9 444.0 13.6 99.0 17.4 19 20 3,014.1 1,235.6 1,066.7 34.5 258.2 n/r 20 21 2,573.5 1,350.9 1,072.8 57.2 414.2 n/r 21 22 1,189.9 543.8 373.3 28.8 237.5 34.2 16-22 m avg 1,748.9 702.2 531.0 30.6 244.4 -

Notes:

Rows 16-22 m (shaded) represent the highlighted interval. All values expressed as rare earth oxide equivalents; elemental values converted using standard stoichiometric conversion factors.

TREO = CeO2 + Dy2O3 + Er2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Ho2O3 + La2O3 + Lu2O3 + Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 + Sm2O3 + Tb4O7 + Tm2O3 + Y2O3 + Yb2O3

MREO + Y2O3 = Dy2O3 + Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 + Tb4O7 + Y2O3

HREO = Dy2O3 + Er2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Ho2O3 + Lu2O3 + Tb4O7 + Tm2O3 + Y2O3 + Yb2O3

n/r = not reported





Figure 3 - Hole TUV-AUG-0036 Strip Log

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11828/301680_c9f9432d3432ca8a_003full.jpg

Favourable Weathering Profile

The Chemical Index of Alteration ("CIA") is widely used as a proxy for weathering intensity and clay mineral development in ionic adsorption rare earth systems. CIA is defined as Al2O3 / (Al2O3 + CaO + Na2O + K2O) × 100. All 22 samples from TUV-AUG-0036 returned CIA values above 93.8%.

Such values indicate a highly developed clay-rich weathering profile formed under advanced tropical weathering conditions. Advanced weathering is considered a key characteristic of ionic clay rare earth deposits globally, as it creates the clay mineral surface area required to adsorb and concentrate rare earth elements. These results support the prospectivity of the Turvolândia Project for ionic adsorption clay-hosted REE mineralisation.

Gallium Mineralisation

Analytical results from TUV-AUG-0036 identified gallium concentrations throughout the hole. Gallium values for 20 of the 22 one-metre intervals ranged from 17.4 to 44.3 ppm. The two remaining intervals (19-20 m and 20-21 m) returned an 'I.N.F.' result in the source data; the basis for this flag and its appropriate treatment in calculating a full-hole average are subject to final confirmation by the Company's QP. As reported in the highlights, the full-hole average is stated as 29 ppm over 22 metres, pending that confirmation. Gallium is recognised as a critical mineral by Canada, the United States, and the European Union.

The distribution of gallium is present throughout the full vertical profile, in contrast to the REE enrichment which is concentrated below 16 metres. The Company's primary exploration focus remains ionic adsorption clay-hosted rare earth mineralisation. The economic significance of the gallium values identified to date is unknown. No metallurgical studies have been completed to evaluate gallium recovery.

Next Steps

The Company anticipates reporting assay results from the four additional holes drilled at the South Target upon receipt and validation. The Company is also evaluating follow-up exploration programmes to further define the South Target, including potential deeper drilling to evaluate mineralisation below the 22-metre depth of TUV-AUG-0036.

There can be no assurance that future exploration programmes will define economically recoverable mineral resources.

Assay Methodology and QA/QC

Auger drill samples were collected at one-metre intervals and submitted to SGS Geosol Laboratórios Ltda., Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil (ISO/IEC 17025 accredited), an independent laboratory, for multi-element analysis by ICP-OES/MS including all rare earth elements. The QA/QC programme included the regular insertion of certified reference materials, blank standards, and field duplicates. Elemental values were converted to rare earth oxide equivalents using standard conversion factors.

The adjustments to the data were made as needed, converting the rare earth element values to the industry-standard rare earth format. The conversion factors used are included in the table below. (source: https://www.jcu.edu.au/advanced-analytical-centre/resources/element-to-stoichiometric-oxide-conversion-factors)

Table 2: REE Conversion Factors

Element Factor Oxide Unit Ce 1.2284 CeO2 ppm Dy 1.1477 Dy2O3 ppm Er 1.1435 Er2O3 ppm Eu 1.1579 Eu2O3 ppm Gd 1.1526 Gd2O3 ppm Ho 1.1455 Ho2O3 ppm La 1.1728 La2O3 ppm Lu 1.1371 Lu2O3 ppm Nd 1.1664 Nd2O3 ppm Pr 1.2082 Pr6O11 ppm Sm 1.1596 Sm2O3 ppm Tb 1.1762 Tb4O7 ppm Tm 1.1421 Tm2O3 ppm Y 1.2699 Y2O3 ppm Yb 1.1387 Yb2O3 ppm

Appendix 1: Full Assay Results for Turvolandia Hole 36

From To Ce

ppm Dy

ppm Er

ppm Eu

ppm Gd

ppm Ho

ppm La

ppm Lu

ppm 0 1 491.5 5.04 3.94 0.43 3.43 1.08 47.4 0.64 1 2 597.4 6.21 5.25 0.41 3.41 1.6 41.6 0.79 2 3 238.5 3.72 2.99 0.38 2.52 0.92 64.9 0.48 3 4 121.3 2.38 1.37 0.31 2.33 0.47 67.4 0.27 4 5 114.8 3.62 2.77 0.33 2.36 0.84 57.4 0.5 5 6 263.7 6.48 5.11 0.65 4.39 1.55 324.5 0.82 6 7 537.4 17.05 14.02 0.63 8.47 4.33 174.4 2.28 7 8 166.3 14.72 10.75 0.97 9.52 3.6 313.8 1.51 8 9 86.4 11.28 8.34 0.7 6.88 2.62 129.5 1.31 9 10 125.2 8.49 5.15 0.83 7.02 1.78 98.6 0.76 10 11 102.2 6.72 3.36 0.78 7.1 1.3 85.6 0.39 11 12 159.4 7.36 4.46 0.56 7.17 1.56 81.1 0.57 12 13 161 5.06 2.97 0.51 5.3 1.05 60.6 0.43 13 14 350.4 5.58 3.35 0.68 5.46 1.14 81.1 0.44 14 15 153.6 5.53 3.07 0.45 5.97 1.13 76.6 0.45 15 16 120.9 10.02 7.55 0.49 7.34 2.32 50.5 1.03 16 17 634.9 26.87 17.83 1.03 20.32 5.71 96.9 2.35 17 18 423.5 11.4 7.61 0.71 9.06 2.38 94.4 1.13 18 19 370.7 10.03 4.99 2.78 13.28 1.67 370.7 0.62 19 20 629.4 25.31 13.19 7.57 35.64 4.41 700.7 1.72 20 21 403.9 41.63 19.11 11.26 57.15 7.42 399.5 2.5 21 22 256.5 21.43 12.36 3.31 23.1 4.41 188.1 1.64

From To Nd

ppm Pr

ppm Sm

ppm Tb

ppm Tm

ppm Y

ppm Yb

ppm 0 1 17.3 6.22 3.1 0.69 0.66 34.14 4.4 1 2 14.2 5.49 2.6 0.79 0.85 47.19 6 2 3 15.8 6.84 2.7 0.54 0.52 26.89 3.5 3 4 16.6 7.07 2.6 0.38 0.25 13.31 1.7 4 5 13.5 5.94 2.3 0.48 0.48 23.38 3.4 5 6 57.6 33 5.8 0.89 0.84 45.62 5.7 6 7 39.6 17.62 6.3 2.06 2.31 124.38 15.9 7 8 73.3 32.16 9.7 1.91 1.68 100.21 11 8 9 37.3 14.91 5.9 1.44 1.29 73.3 8.7 9 10 44 15.31 7.5 1.31 0.8 47.67 5.3 10 11 48.2 15.1 8.1 1.18 0.46 30.16 2.9 11 12 46.8 15.01 8.1 1.14 0.63 41.07 4.2 12 13 34.6 11.12 6.3 0.88 0.44 28.35 2.7 13 14 37.7 12.94 6.2 0.95 0.49 29.98 3.2 14 15 42.7 14.04 6.9 0.9 0.48 31.43 3.1 15 16 34.3 10.45 6.9 1.35 1.17 66.77 7.7 16 17 85.3 23.4 20.2 3.49 2.75 164.17 19.2 17 18 64.8 21.4 9.8 1.5 1.15 67.54 7.9 18 19 279.8 97.38 31.4 1.77 0.67 41.2 4.8 19 20 688.6 218.12 81.3 4.67 1.93 105.81 13.3 20 21 732.9 180.35 105.1 7.97 2.85 174.03 18.2 21 22 250.8 66.86 37.4 3.55 1.88 111.57 11.8

Appendix 2: Full Assay results for Turvolandia Hole 34

From To Ce

ppm Dy

ppm Er

ppm Eu

ppm Gd

ppm Ho

ppm La

ppm Lu

ppm 0 1 183.9 4.0 2.6 0.6 4.4 0.8 41.6 0.4 1 2 226.5 6.4 3.9 1.0 7.3 1.3 67.5 0.6 2 3 221.4 4.3 2.6 0.6 4.3 0.9 40.9 0.5 3 4 258.7 2.7 1.9 0.4 2.5 0.6 24.4 0.3 4 5 113.2 5.5 3.2 1.2 6.7 1.2 71.1 0.5 5 6 112.1 11.7 6.4 2.3 14.5 2.3 136.5 0.9 6 7 167.1 17.8 9.2 3.2 22.3 3.3 195.7 1.2







































From To Nd

ppm Pr

ppm Sm

ppm Tb

ppm Tm

ppm Y

ppm Yb

ppm Ga

ppm 0 1 38.8 11.2 7.2 0.7 0.4 21.7 2.8 26.6 1 2 60.7 18.0 10.1 1.1 0.7 35.1 4.0 28.6 2 3 33.7 10.0 5.8 0.7 0.4 22.8 3.0 30.4 3 4 19.6 6.0 3.7 0.4 0.3 14.4 2.4 30.7 4 5 76.1 21.9 12.1 1.0 0.5 25.9 3.6 28.6 5 6 153.2 43.9 26.4 2.0 1.0 48.9 7.0 29.1 6 7 182.2 54.9 32.2 3.1 1.4 76.6 9.4 29.3

Appendix 3: Full Assay Results for Turvolandia Hole 33

From To Ce

ppm Dy

ppm Er

ppm Eu

ppm Gd

ppm Ho

ppm La

ppm Lu

ppm 0 1 236.1 4.2 3.0 0.5 4.2 1.0 45.8 0.5 1 2 225.6 5.4 3.3 0.7 5.8 1.1 61.1 0.5 2 3 205.7 7.1 4.5 0.9 7.6 1.5 75.0 0.6 3 4 203.8 4.7 3.1 0.5 4.7 1.0 48.0 0.5 4 5 158.9 9.8 5.6 1.2 11.0 2.0 96.1 0.8 5 6 160.5 29.0 15.8 3.5 34.0 5.7 265.1 1.7







































From To Nd

ppm Pr

ppm Sm

ppm Tb

ppm Tm

ppm Y

ppm Yb

ppm Ga

ppm 0 1 29.7 9.6 5.7 0.7 0.5 24.1 3.8 29.7 1 2 44.4 13.8 7.7 0.9 0.6 30.1 3.8 30.1 2 3 53.1 17.1 9.6 1.2 0.7 41.7 4.6 29.0 3 4 31.3 10.3 5.9 0.8 0.6 26.9 3.7 29.1 4 5 72.3 22.6 13.7 1.6 0.9 54.7 5.8 27.6 5 6 216.8 66.7 41.5 5.0 2.2 159.7 12.9 25.2

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Robb, P.Geo. (British Columbia), VP Exploration of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Robb is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

For a further discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see its most-recently filed technical report, a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a rare earth elements exploration and development company with an expanding project portfolio across Brazil, the United States, and Canada. The Company is focused on advancing ionic clay REE projects in Brazil and critical mineral assets in North America to support Western rare earth supply chain independence. For more information, visit www.canamerametals.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's expectation that assay results from the four additional holes at the South Target will be reported upon receipt and validation; the Company's evaluation of follow-up exploration programmes at the South Target, including the potential for deeper drilling to evaluate mineralisation below 22 metres; the potential for mineralisation to continue at depth below TUV-AUG-0036; the potential for the South, Cordis, Linda, and Marita targets to be associated with comparable weathering and geological domains; and the potential for ionic clay rare earth mineralisation to be present in untested areas of the Project.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation: that follow-up drilling and exploration programmes can be designed and executed on commercially reasonable terms; that the geological and geophysical interpretations of the Project are consistent with ionic adsorption clay-hosted rare earth mineralisation; that exploration results will continue to support the Company's assessment of the Project's potential; that the four additional holes submitted for assay at the South Target will be received and validated in a timely manner sufficient to permit disclosure in the near term; and that rare earth commodity prices and market conditions remain sufficient to support continued exploration investment.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that follow-up drilling does not confirm the continuity or extent of mineralisation at the South, Cordis, Linda, or Marita targets; the possibility that mineralisation does not continue at depth below TUV-AUG-0036; the risk that the four additional holes at the South Target do not confirm or expand the mineralisation returned by TUV-AUG-0036, or that their results are delayed; the risk that geophysical similarities between targets do not reflect equivalent or comparable mineralisation; the risk that ionic clay mineralisation at the Project is not amenable to economic extraction; uncertainty regarding the economic significance of gallium values; volatility in rare earth and critical mineral commodity prices; and general exploration risks inherent to the evaluation of mineral properties at an early stage. Readers are referred to the risk factors described in the Company's most recent continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 TREO = CeO2 + Dy2O3 + Er2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Ho2O3 + La2O3 + Lu2O3 + Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 + Sm2O3 + Tb4O7 + Tm2O3 + Y2O3 + Yb2O3

2 MREO + Y2O3 = Dy2O3 + Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 + Tb4O7 + Y2O3

3 HREO = Dy2O3 + Er2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Ho2O3 + Lu2O3 + Tb4O7 + Tm2O3 + Y2O3 + Yb2O3

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301680

Source: Canamera Energy Metals Corp.