Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) ("Laramide" or the "Company") a uranium mine development and exploration company with significant projects in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce that the New Mexico Environment Department ("NMED") has advanced the Company's DP-2004 Groundwater Discharge Permit application for the Churchrock-Crownpoint In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Project to the public notice phase of the permitting process.

NMED has provided the Company with the public notice package and associated instructions required to commence public notification and stakeholder engagement activities as part of the State's review process. The public notice marks an important step in the evaluation of the discharge permit application and initiates the formal public participation component of the permitting process.

The proposed permit application supports the development of an ISR uranium recovery operation at Churchrock Section 8 and includes authorization for the use of a groundwater-based lixiviant solution to facilitate uranium recovery.

"This milestone reflects the significant technical, environmental and permitting work completed by our team and consultants over several years," said Marc Henderson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laramide Resources. "Advancement into the public notice phase demonstrates continued progress through the State permitting process and represents another important step toward the potential development of one of the largest uranium resources in the United States."

The Company will continue to work collaboratively with NMED, local communities, Tribal governments, stakeholders and interested parties throughout the public participation process.

The Churchrock-Crownpoint Project is located in McKinley County, New Mexico and comprises the Churchrock and Crownpoint uranium deposits, which collectively contain a significant uranium resource. The Project benefits from an existing Nuclear Regulatory Commission license and is advancing through federal and state permitting processes. The Project is also designated as a FAST-41 Covered Project under the U.S. Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council framework, reflecting its potential strategic importance to the domestic nuclear fuel supply chain.

Laramide believes the advancement of the discharge permit application into the public notice phase further demonstrates continued momentum in the regulatory review process and supports the Company's objective of positioning Churchrock-Crownpoint as a future source of domestically produced uranium to help meet growing U.S. energy security and nuclear fuel requirements.

This news release has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Laramide Board by the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com or contact:

About Laramide Resources Ltd.

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions. The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large development projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects

Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301628

Source: Laramide Resources Ltd.