Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its 2026 expansion focused drill program at the road-accessible Scottie Gold Mine Project ("Project"), located 35 kilometres north of Stewart in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

Scottie Resources Corp. has commenced its fully funded $26 million 2026 exploration program, highlighted by a record 50,000-metre diamond drill campaign across its flagship project within the Stewart Gold District. Focussed on expanding and upgrading high-grade gold resources at the Blueberry Contact Zone and Scottie Gold Mine, the program also includes aggressive testing of multiple high-priority targets across the district, including the Bend Vein, the C and D Zones, the Serac Vein and Lakebed area, and the Domino target. The program will also include approximately 2,000 metres of drilling at the Cambria Property, marking the first-ever drill campaign on the project.

Combined with ongoing development and technical studies, (geotechnical, hydrogeological, and condemnation drilling for future development planning, extensive geophysical and remote sensing surveys, and expanded environmental baseline and technical studies, which are now entering their second year) the 2026 season represents a significant catalyst for resource growth and value creation as Scottie continues to unlock the potential of it's district-scale gold assets in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle.

"We are excited to have our largest exploration program in history now underway," said Dr. Thomas Mumford, President & CEO. "The planned 50,000 metres of drilling represents an increase of more than 50% over all drilling previously completed by the company on the Scottie Gold Mine Project and will play a key role in advancing resource growth and conversion ahead of our planned Feasibility Study in the first half of 2027. With a strong team in place and a clear strategy for the season, we are well positioned to continue demonstrating the scale and potential of the district. We look forward to providing regular updates as results are received throughout the year."

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dr. Thomas Mumford, P.Geo., President of the Company, is non-independent and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie Resources holds 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia Project, host to the past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria, Sulu, and Tide North properties. In total, Scottie controls approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Scottie's current resource estimate on the Scottie Gold Mine Project includes a total of 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 g/t (Inferred category) in 3.6 million tonnes, highlighting the development potential for a significant near-surface, high-grade deposit. The Company's strategy is to continue expanding this resource and to define additional mineralization around past-producing mines through systematic drilling and surface exploration.

The Company has recently completed a PEA for the Scottie Gold Mine. The report, entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Scotte Gold Mine Project" was independently prepared by Tetra Tech of Vancouver, BC, Canada in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has an effective date of October 28, 2025. The PEA outlines a robust Direct-Ship Ore (DSO) development scenario with strong economics and significant upside through a potential toll-milling option utilizing excess capacity at the nearby Premier mill. The base case DSO project delivers an after-tax NPV(5%) of $215.8-$668.3 million at gold prices of US$2,600-$4,200/oz, respectively. Under the toll-milling scenario, project economics improve substantially, with an after-tax NPV(5%) of $380.1-$831.7 million (no agreement currently in place). The PEA estimates initial capital costs of $128.6 million, average annual production of ~65,400 oz gold over seven years, and a payback period of 1.7 years for the after-tax DSO case-reduced to just 0.9 years under the toll-milling opportunity at US$2,600/oz.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not demonstrate economic viability. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

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Source: Scottie Resources Corp.