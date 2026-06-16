Global strategic alliance pairs EHS, lone worker, and crisis management software with field advisory expertise to help organizations improve safety, response, and resilience

EcoOnline, a leading provider of safety and sustainability software, today announced a global strategic alliance with J.S. Held, a consulting firm specializing in risk advisory and mitigation. The partnership helps organizations strengthen operational visibility and readiness in the face of broadening workplace risk by pairing EHS (environmental, health, and safety), crisis management, and lone worker software with J.S. Held's field advisory expertise.

From risk awareness to operational readiness

EcoOnline's 2026 Global Workplace Safety Report highlights a risk environment increasingly strained by disconnected systems and processes, with 49% of workers having experienced a workplace accident or illness, and 74% saying more digital tools would make them feel safer at work.

EcoOnline and J.S. Held's partnership will strengthen customers' digital readiness and response across three critical, connected areas of operational risk:

EHS management: 77% say an unsafe workplace could lead them to change employers. By bringing together EHS software and human program support, the alliance enables organizations to build a proactive, data-driven safety culture, using mobile-first insights, training, and hazard reporting to stop risks before they escalate.

77% say an unsafe workplace could lead them to change employers. By bringing together EHS software and human program support, the alliance enables organizations to build a proactive, data-driven safety culture, using mobile-first insights, training, and hazard reporting to stop risks before they escalate. Crisis readiness: Only 31% of workers globally say their company has a crisis management plan and that they fully understand it. J.S. Held's emergency response expertise, combined with EcoOnline's crisis management solutions, helps customers strengthen preparedness, improve access to plans, and support faster, more coordinated action when disruption occurs.

Only 31% of workers globally say their company has a crisis management plan and that they fully understand it. J.S. Held's emergency response expertise, combined with EcoOnline's crisis management solutions, helps customers strengthen preparedness, improve access to plans, and support faster, more coordinated action when disruption occurs. Lone worker protection: Globally, 32% of workers identify as lone workers, yet only 56% feel their employer takes responsibility for their safety, and one in three experienced an accident while working alone in the past year. EcoOnline's lone worker software, paired with J.S. Held's field experience across high-risk sectors, gives organizations stronger oversight of employees working alone, supporting better communication, faster escalation, and real-time alerts when an emergency occurs.

"Workers are already aware of how broad operational risk has become. What they're less confident in is whether their employer has the plans, processes, and visibility to deal with it," said Kris McKenzie, Chief Revenue Officer at EcoOnline. "J.S. Held's hands-on advisory expertise amplifies the impact of our intelligent automation, giving organizations a clearer path to future-proof their readiness and protect their people."

A connected vision for safer, more resilient operations

The partnership reflects a shared belief that operational risk cannot be managed effectively in silos. J.S. Held's cross-functional approach to its risk management and resilience advisory framework supports the alliance's connected vision: moving customers from compliance, to visibility, to more predictable risk management.

"We work with businesses facing more complex, connected risks across safety and operations," said Andrea Korney, VP of Sustainability and Supply Chain at J.S. Held. "Our role is to help them understand that complexity in context and act with confidence. EcoOnline's comprehensive suite of out-of-the-box safety and sustainability software gives customers a practical foundation to implement faster, strengthen oversight, and build a more unified operational picture."

The two organizations are already working together to advance industry discussion on safety. J.S. Held joined EcoOnline for a live debate in The Situation Room earlier this year, examining whether a silent wellbeing crisis is holding construction safety back.

Launching globally, the partnership will focus first on EHS, crisis management, and lone worker protection, expanding across the full EcoOnline suite over time.

Learn more about EcoOnline safety and sustainability solutions.

About EcoOnline

EcoOnline delivers uncomplicated environment, health and safety (EHS), chemical management and ESG/sustainability technology solutions to forward-thinking leaders. Safeguarding your entire workforce, from frontline employees to lone workers and contractors, EcoOnline's always-on solutions support your organization through everyday operations and moments of emergency and crisis alike. Our connected suite of SaaS software enables over 11,000 businesses to protect their people and the planet by ensuring compliance, risk visibility and mitigation, operational predictability, and long-term resilience. Backed by an unwavering commitment to customer success, EcoOnline's software is powerful yet simple to use built on decades of real-world expertise, data and insights.

Visit ecoonline.com to immediately and positively impact your workplace safety and sustainability.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260616594377/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Alyssa Fishwick

Sr. Director, Global Public Relations

EcoOnline

Alyssa.fishwick@ecoonline.com

+46703646396