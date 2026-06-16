Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - ProAm Explorations Corporation (TSXV: PMX) ("ProAm" or the "Company") is pleased to report on results of a comprehensive structural geology review and site visit completed by Terrane Geoscience Inc ("Terrane") on the Company's 100%-optioned Golden Ridge Project in western New Brunswick.

Highlights:

The study materially improved the Company's understanding of the geological and structural controls on mineralization at Poplar Mountain (historic resource area);

of the geological and structural controls on mineralization at Poplar Mountain (historic resource area); Historical geophysical surveys suggest the presence of a possible deep-seated intrusive source beneath or proximal to Poplar Mountain ;

; Multiple untested geophysical anomalies and structural targets have been identified along the highly prospective Woodstock Fault corridor within claim boundary;

anomalies and structural targets have been identified along the highly prospective Woodstock Fault corridor within claim boundary; Potential secondary fault structures may provide opportunities for offset extensions or repetitions of known mineralization ; and

; and Management believes Golden Ridge exhibits characteristics consistent with a district-scale gold system with potential for multiple mineralized centres.

By integrating more than thirty years of geological, geochemical, geophysical, drilling and mapping data into a modern three-dimensional framework, Terrane has significantly advanced the Company's understanding of the Poplar Mountain gold deposit and the broader Golden Ridge property.

"Terrane's work represents a major step forward in our understanding of Golden Ridge," said Jason Cubitt, CEO of ProAm Explorations. "The integration and modern interpretation of three decades of exploration data have provided a much clearer picture of the controls on mineralization and highlighted numerous opportunities across the property. Management believes the known mineralized footprint at Poplar Mountain may represent only part of a larger system, while multiple geophysical targets identified along the broader deformation corridor reinforce our view that Golden Ridge has the potential to evolve from a single deposit into a multi-target gold camp."

Historic drilling comprising 88 holes defined a dominant northeast-trending mineralized corridor measuring approximately 800 metres by 250 metres. A historical mineral resource estimate completed in 2013 by Mercator Geological Services reported 520,200 ounces of gold contained within 17.78 million tonnes grading 0.91 g/t gold with a cut-off of 0.35 g/t in the inferred category.(1) The Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and a qualified person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

The Terrane study indicates that limited historical structural data collection at Poplar Mountain constrained previous interpretations of the broader controls on mineralization and regional prospectivity. Management believes that improved data integration, structural analysis, and targeted follow-up drilling provide a clear opportunity to expand the interpreted mineralized system and evaluate additional targets across the property.

The study also highlighted several untested regional geophysical targets from a 1997 EM survey. Management believes these targets, together with the potential to expand the known mineralized system, support the view that Golden Ridge represents a compelling district-scale exploration opportunity.

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Management intends to advance the recommendations of the study, initially focusing on structural analysis, geophysical reinterpretation, and drill target generation aimed at both expanding the Poplar Mountain system and testing high-priority regional targets.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Fred Tejada, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

(1) Technical information contained in this news release relating to the historic resource was taken from the Technical Report for the Golden Ridge Property dated April 2, 2013 prepared by Andrew Hilchey P. Geo. of Mercator Geological Services Ltd.

About ProAm Explorations

ProAm Explorations Corporation is a mineral exploration company which has recently acquired an option on the Golden Ridge Gold Project in New Brunswick, Canada. ProAm also has a 100% interest in the HHP Gallium/Germanium Project in Utah, USA, and is earning into the Jet Copper/Gold Project in Nevada, USA.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: ProAm Explorations Corp.