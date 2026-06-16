Kite Realty Group Trust: Kite Realty Group Completes $136 Million in Strategic Acquisitions and $255 Million in Strategic Dispositions

INDIANAPOLIS, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG), a premier owner and operator of high-quality, open-air grocery-anchored centers and vibrant mixed-use assets, today announced the completion of significant capital allocation activity, including the acquisition of two high-growth, open-air shopping centers, the disposition of six lower growth, non-core assets, and the execution of additional share buybacks.

"Our recent activity underscores the strength and flexibility of the KRG platform," said John A. Kite, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We acquired two high-growth neighborhood centers, sold six lower-growth non-core assets, and repurchased stock - all with the same objective: to allocate capital toward opportunities that enhance the growth rate, quality, and durability of our cash flows. As we navigate the balance of the year, we will continue to be disciplined, focused, and highly intentional in positioning KRG for long-term value creation."

The two open-air shopping centers, representing 173,620 square feet (or 273,684 square feet when including ground lease square footage), were acquired through 1031 exchanges for a combined purchase price of $136 million:

Chastain Market - a Trader Joe's-anchored neighborhood center in Sandy Springs, Georgia (Atlanta MSA), acquired for approximately $71 million. The center is located in one of Atlanta's most affluent submarkets, with an average household income (3-mile) of $235k.

- a Trader Joe's-anchored neighborhood center in Sandy Springs, Georgia (Atlanta MSA), acquired for approximately $71 million. The center is located in one of Atlanta's most affluent submarkets, with an average household income (3-mile) of $235k. Founders Square - an unanchored neighborhood center featuring acclaimed dining and high-frequency service tenants in Naples, Florida (Naples MSA), acquired for approximately $65 million. The property is located within a 55-acre mixed-use development, with an average household income (3-mile) of $166k and expected population growth of 12% by 2030.

The two acquired assets have average embedded rent escalators of 2.29% and further bolster KRG's exposure to essential retail.

KRG also sold a six-property portfolio, representing approximately 1.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), for gross proceeds of approximately $255 million.

The six assets sold are as follows:

Property MSA Owned GLA Commons at Temecula Riverside, CA 292,078 Gateway Station College Station, TX 125,406 Grapevine Crossing Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX 125,488 La Plaza Del Norte San Antonio, TX 320,102 Perimeter Woods Charlotte, NC 127,067 Winchester Commons Memphis, TN 93,077 Total: 1,083,218

The six disposed assets had embedded escalators meaningfully below KRG's portfolio average of 1.83%, and the transaction further reduced the Company's exposure to watchlist tenants. Since December 31, 2024, KRG has reduced exposure to still-operating watchlist tenants by 57 total spaces, representing over 1 million square feet and approximately 190 basis points of weighted annualized base rent (ABR).

Subsequent to the first quarter of 2026, KRG repurchased an additional 1.7 million common shares for approximately $45.7 million at an average price of $26.62 per share. In total, KRG has now repurchased 18.6 million shares for approximately $445.7 million at an average price of $23.94 per share since the inception of the program.

KRG intends to provide additional detail on the use of the sale proceeds and its remaining 2026 capital allocation activity during the Company's next earnings call.



About Kite Realty Group

Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use destinations. The Company's portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG brings more than six decades of experience in developing, operating, and investing in real estate, using a disciplined, hands-on approach to enhance portfolio quality and maximize long-term value for all stakeholders. As of March 31, 2026, the Company owned interests in 169 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 27.3 million square feet of gross leasable area. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

Safe Harbor

This release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by us, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause such differences, some of which could be material, include but are not limited to: economic, business, banking, real estate and other market conditions, particularly in connection with low or negative growth in the U.S. economy as well as economic uncertainty (including from an economic slowdown or recession, federal government shutdown, disruptions related to tariffs and other trade or sanction issues, geopolitical instability, rising interest rates, inflation, unemployment, or limited growth in consumer income or spending); financing risks, including the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity; the Company's ability to refinance, or extend the maturity dates of, the Company's indebtedness; the level and volatility of interest rates; the financial stability of the Company's tenants; the competitive environment in which the Company operates, including potential oversupplies of, or a reduction in demand for, rental space; acquisition, disposition, development and joint venture risks, including the ability to complete them on the terms and timing anticipated, whether acquired assets will achieve their expected growth, and the ability of such capital recycling to strengthen cash flows; property ownership and management risks, including the relative illiquidity of real estate investments, and expenses, vacancies or the inability to rent space on favorable terms or at all; the Company's ability to maintain the Company's status as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes; potential environmental and other liabilities; impairment in the value of real estate property the Company owns; the attractiveness of our properties to tenants; the actual and perceived impact of e-commerce on the value of shopping center assets, and changing demographics and customer traffic patterns; business continuity disruptions and a deterioration in our tenants' ability to operate in affected areas or delays in the supply of products or services to us or our tenants from vendors that are needed to operate efficiently; risks related to our current geographical concentration of properties in the states of Texas, Florida, and North Carolina and the metropolitan statistical areas of New York, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.; civil unrest, acts of violence, terrorism or war, acts of God, climate change, epidemics, pandemics, natural disasters and severe weather conditions, including such events that may result in underinsured or uninsured losses or other increased costs and expenses; changes in laws and government regulations, including governmental orders affecting the use of the Company's properties or the ability of its tenants to operate, and the costs of complying with such changed laws and government regulations; possible changes in consumer behavior due to public health crises and the fear of future pandemics; our ability to satisfy environmental, social or governance standards set by various constituencies; insurance costs and coverage, especially in Florida and Texas coastal areas and North Carolina; risks associated with cyberattacks and the loss of confidential information and other business disruptions; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence and related tools; other factors affecting the real estate industry generally; and other risks identified in reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission or in other documents that it publicly disseminates, including, in particular, the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Kite Realty Group

Tyler Henshaw

SVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

317.713.7780

thenshaw@kiterealty.com