Eva Live Inc.: Eva Live Establishes Eva Defense Inc. to Pursue Acquisitions in the Rapidly Expanding Drone and Defense Technology Market

New Subsidiary Positioned to Combine Artificial Intelligence with Next-Generation Drone, Autonomous Systems, and Defense Technologies

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eva Live Inc. (NASDAQ: GOAI) ("Eva Live" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on artificial intelligence and digital innovation, today announced the formation of its first wholly owned subsidiary, Eva Defense Inc., a strategic initiative designed to pursue acquisitions and partnerships within the rapidly growing drone, autonomous systems, and defense technology sectors.

Eva Defense Inc. will focus on identifying and acquiring companies involved in drone technologies, autonomous platforms, artificial intelligence applications, surveillance systems, advanced sensor technologies, robotics, and other defense-related innovations.

The global drone market is projected to exceed hundreds of billions of dollars over the coming decade as governments, enterprises, and defense organizations increasingly adopt autonomous technologies to enhance security, intelligence gathering, logistics, and operational efficiency.

Management believes the combination of Eva Live's artificial intelligence capabilities with advanced drone and autonomous technologies creates significant opportunities for innovation and long-term shareholder value.

"We believe artificial intelligence will fundamentally transform the defense and autonomous systems industries," said David Boulette, Chief Executive Officer of Eva Live. "The creation of Eva Defense represents a major strategic milestone for our Company. We see tremendous opportunities to combine AI-driven decision making, automation, predictive analytics, and advanced drone technologies to build a platform capable of addressing some of the fastest-growing segments of the global technology market."

Eva Defense is expected to actively evaluate acquisition candidates that possess proprietary technologies, established customer relationships, intellectual property portfolios, and scalable business models. The Company believes the defense technology sector remains highly fragmented and presents substantial consolidation opportunities.

"The convergence of AI, autonomy, robotics, and advanced sensing technologies is creating one of the most exciting investment opportunities of our generation," continued Boulette. "Our objective is to build Eva Defense into a significant participant within this ecosystem through strategic acquisitions and partnerships."

The establishment of Eva Defense follows Eva Live's broader strategy of expanding into high-growth technology sectors where artificial intelligence can serve as a force multiplier to accelerate innovation and create competitive advantages.

The Company expects to provide additional updates regarding acquisition opportunities and strategic initiatives involving Eva Defense as developments occur.

About EVA Live, Inc.

EVA Live, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOAI) is an artificial intelligence-driven technology company focused on digital advertising automation, intelligent quoting solutions, and data-driven customer acquisition. The company's proprietary platforms enable businesses to automate marketing decisions, improve efficiency, and scale customer engagement through real-time AI optimization.

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