Press release - Neuilly-sur-Seine, Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - 5.45 pm

ARGAN delivered to DANONE a cold storage AutOnom® warehouse near Tours

ARGAN and DANONE today announced the delivery of the new AutOnom® warehouse in Sorigny (37 - Indre-et-Loire, France), marking the successful completion of a strategic project designed to enhance DANONE Group's logistics performance and environmental sustainability across Western France.

A strategic project, now operational

Following the signing of a contract in future state of completion and the laying of the foundation stone in 2025, the Sorigny site is now fully operational. Developed by ARGAN, this state-of-the-art 8,200 sq.m warehouse, including 6,400 sq.m of positive cold storage (2-6°C), incorporates the latest AutOnom® innovations, enabling the on-site production of green energy for self-consumption.

A rooftop photovoltaic installation covering nearly 3,000 sq.m has been deployed, with a total installed capacity of 580 kWp. It is complemented by energy storage batteries with a capacity of 230 kWh. This system is expected to reduce the site's CO2 emissions by 35%.

Designed to meet the highest environmental standards, this warehouse reflects the shared commitment of ARGAN and DANONE to more sustainable logistics, combining operational excellence with a reduced carbon footprint.

ARGAN and DANONE are bound by a long-term lease with a firm nine-year commitment, confirming the long-term sustainability of this new facility, located just a few kilometres from DANONE's former site in Chambray-lès-Tours.

A high-performance and sustainable logistics hub at the heart of the region

Developed within the Isoparc business park in Sorigny, the site benefits from a strategic location with direct access to the A10 French highway, close to the A85 and just 15 kilometres south of Tours. It is part of a dynamic business area, which already comprises more than 100,000 sq.m of developed logistics space, approximately 1,400 employees and around 30 established companies.

Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of ARGAN's Executive Board: "We are very proud to support DANONE in this strategic project and to welcome another leading company to our client portfolio. This development perfectly illustrates ARGAN's premium positioning. I would also like to thank the Touraine Vallée de l'Indre Community of Municipalities and Alain Esnault, Mayor of Sorigny, for their steadfast support throughout the development of this project.-

2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

July 1: Net sales of 2 nd quarter 2026

quarter 2026 July 23: Half-year results 2026

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2026





2027 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 4: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2026

quarter 2026 January 21: Annual results 2026

March 25: General Assembly 2027





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses - i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption - for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management. As at December 31, 2025, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.8 million sq.m, with more than 100 warehouses located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.1 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of €214 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at December 31, 2025).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN's DNA. The financial solidity of the Group's model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor's. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal - top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr