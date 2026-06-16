Trois-Rivieres, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - RF Peinture (rfpeinture.com), a Quebec-based painting and coating restoration contractor, today announced the completion of an equipment investment program valued at approximately 400,000 dollars over the past three years. The investment expands the company's capacity for exterior coating restoration projects across residential, commercial, and industrial sites in Quebec.





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A Three-Year Capital Program Focused on Performance and Safety

The investment program, initiated three years ago, was designed to upgrade the equipment used in exterior coating restoration and to support a higher operational standard on active job sites. According to the company, the program targeted three objectives: improving application quality, increasing site safety, and extending the durability of completed work.

Four Fully Equipped Trailers with Graco Spray Systems

RF Peinture now operates four trailers, each fully equipped with Graco spray systems integrated into a self-contained mobile setup. The configuration allows field crews to deploy directly to a project site with the equipment needed for the full application sequence. The company indicates that this arrangement supports consistency in application quality and reduces site setup time across project types.

The equipment investment includes:

Four trailers fully outfitted for exterior coating projects

Graco spray systems used as the primary application technology across the fleet

A 60-foot aerial work platform acquired earlier this year for high-elevation projects

New 60-Foot Aerial Platform for High-Elevation Work

Earlier this year, RF Peinture acquired a new 60-foot aerial work platform, expanding the company's autonomy on projects involving high-elevation work. The platform allows crews to access elevated surfaces without relying on subcontracted lift equipment, which the company expects will support both scheduling flexibility and safety control on larger-scale projects across Quebec.

Positioning for Larger and More Complex Projects

With the equipment program completed, RF Peinture indicates that its operational capacity now extends to projects of larger scope and greater elevation requirements than previously addressable. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial markets in Quebec and continues to refine its application standards through the equipment now deployed.

"Looking back at the past three years, the equipment investment reflects how we wanted to structure the company for the next decade," said Felix Arseneault, Owner of RF Peinture. "The fleet we operate today is the result of a sustained capital effort, and it gives our teams the tools to deliver exterior coating restoration at a standard we set for ourselves."

For more information, visit rfpeinture.com.

About RF Peinture

RF Peinture (rfpeinture.com) is a Quebec-based contractor specialized in exterior coating restoration and painting for residential, commercial, and industrial projects. The company operates a fleet of four fully equipped trailers using Graco spray systems and a 60-foot aerial work platform, providing service across Quebec. RF Peinture's recent capital program, totalling approximately 400,000 dollars over three years, has expanded its capacity for large-scale and high-elevation projects.

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