Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - F4 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FFU) ("F4" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to act as sole agent and bookrunner in connection with a "best efforts" private placement (the "Marketed Offering") for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000.05 from the sale of up to 6,666,667 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.15 per FT Unit.

Each FT Unit will consist of (i) one common share of the Company (each, a "FT Share") and (ii) one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Share and each half of one Warrant comprising a FT Unit will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company on a non-flow-through basis (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.22 at any time on or before the date that is 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined herein).

The Company also grants Red Cloud an option, exercisable in full or in part up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Marketed Offering, to sell up to an additional 1,000,000 FT Units at the Offering Price for up to an additional C$150,000 in gross proceeds (the "Agent's Option"). The Marketed Offering and the issuance of securities upon exercise of the Agent's Option shall be collectively referred to as the "Offering".

The FT Units will be offered by way of the "accredited investor" and "minimum amount investment" exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. The securities issuable from the sale of FT Units will be subject to a hold period in Canada ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the Closing Date as defined in Subsection 2.5(2) of Multilateral Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), and to incur "eligible flow-through mining expenditures" pursuant to The Mineral Exploration Tax Credit Regulations, 2014 (Saskatchewan) (collectively, the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, on or before December 31, 2027. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2026.

The Offering is scheduled to close on July 7, 2026 (the "Closing Date"), or such other date as the Company and Red Cloud may agree. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About F4 Uranium Corp.:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, led by the management and exploration team behind multiple uranium discoveries in the Basin, including most recently Patterson Lake North and Broach Lake. The project portfolio comprises 16 wholly owned properties totaling approximately 157,000 hectares, several of which sit near established uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, NexGen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane. The assets were spun out of F3 Uranium in 2024. F4's exploration program is split between the west and east sides of the Athabasca Basin, with the Company operating as both an explorer and project generator providing investors early-stage exposure to the Basin.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In particular, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the expected offering size and closing of the Offering; the gross proceeds from the Offering and the intended use of proceeds therefrom. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds under the existing option agreement, and completion of the planned exploration program, are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To be immediately freely tradeable under applicable Canadian securities legislation if sold to purchasers resident in Canada. The Charity FT Units sold under the President's List as well as the Over-Allotment Units that may be sold pursuant to the Over-Allotment Option (the "Non-LIFE CFT Units") will be offered by way of the "accredited investor" and "minimum amount investment" exemptions under NI 45-106 in the Selling Jurisdictions. The FT Shares and Warrant Shares issuable pursuant to sale of Non-LIFE CFT Units will be subject to a hold period in Canada ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the closing of the Offering as defined in Subsection 2.5(2) of Multilateral Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities. Red Cloud will retain a minimum of 65% of the syndicate economics under the Offering. The Offering is not subject to syndication.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to fund the exploration of the Company's projects in the Athabasca Basin.

There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at the Company's website at www.f3uranium.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

About F3 Uranium Corp.

F3 Uranium is a uranium exploration company advancing its newly discovered high-grade JR Zone and exploring for additional mineralized zones on its 100%-owned Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the southwest Athabasca Basin. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone discovery is located ~25km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits. This area is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. The PLN project is comprised of the PLN, Minto and Broach properties. The Broach property incorporates the former PW property which was obtained from CanAlaska as a result of a property swap.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

F3 Uranium Corp.

750-1620 Dickson Avenue

Kelowna, BC V1Y9Y2

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Telephone: 778 484 8030

Email: ir@f3uranium.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Cautionary Statement: F3 Uranium Corp.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws, which is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. The forward-looking information included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company's expectations with respect to the Offering; the use of proceeds of the Offering; completion of the Offering and the date of such completion. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relate to future events and future performance and include statements regarding the expectations and beliefs of management based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "potential", "is expected", "anticipated", "is targeted", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to: general business and economic conditions; regulatory approval for the Offering; completion of the Offering; changes in commodity prices; the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of the price of uranium and other metals; changes in project parameters as exploration plans continue to be refined; costs of exploration including labour and equipment costs; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain or maintain necessary licenses, permits or surface rights; changes in credit market conditions and conditions in financial markets generally; the ability to procure equipment and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; the availability of qualified employees and contractors; the impact of value of the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar, foreign exchange rates on costs and financial results; market competition; exploration results not being consistent with the Company's expectations; changes in taxation rates or policies; technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; changes in environmental regulation; environmental compliance issues; other risks of the mining industry; and risks related to the effects of COVID-19. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's annual filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and F3 Uranium Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

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Source: F4 Uranium Corp.