EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

B2i Digital Welcomes CitroTech Inc. as a Featured Company



16.06.2026 / 22:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Specialty Chemical Company Delivering Environmentally Safe Fire Inhibitor Solutions for Wildfire Prevention, Lumber, and Wood Products A 50/50 Joint Venture With Hexion Opens the Path to Commercial Scale in Wood Products NEW YORK, NY - June 16, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. today announced that CitroTech Inc. (NYSE American: CITR) has been named a B2i Digital Featured Company. CitroTech makes a fire inhibitor used to defend homes and wildland from wildfire and to build fire resistance into wood and lumber. What sets it apart is the chemistry: made from food-grade ingredients like citric acid, it is the only long-term fire inhibitor the EPA recognizes as safe for the environment under its Safer Choice program. The formulation is protected by 31 issued patents, with 56 more pending. Their target market is already responding. In April 2026, Hexion, a global producer of adhesives and performance materials, formed HexiTech LLC, a 50/50 joint venture with CitroTech to bring its fire-retardant technology to the lumber and engineered wood industry. Soon after, All Risk Shield, a California firefighter and veteran-owned wildfire defense company, tested the leading products on the market and made CitroTech its go-to, the only one with no detectable heavy metals above the lab's reporting limits. In San Diego, the fire marshal reported that the Alvarado Estates community saw roughly 50% fewer fires over about two years of CitroTech treatment. "What piqued my interest in CitroTech is simple. They built a fire inhibitor that works and that the EPA recognizes as safe for the environment, and no one else can say that. When a team of veteran firefighters tests the whole field and still picks your product, that tells you something real. That is exactly the kind of story we want to carry across our platform and put in front of investors, and it is why CitroTech is now a Featured Company," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. "Every market we serve is moving toward safer chemistry, and we have spent years building the products and the credentials to lead it. With the Hexion joint venture underway, this is the right moment to broaden our shareholder base, and B2i Digital connects us with the investors we want for what comes next," said Wes Bolsen, Chief Executive Officer of CitroTech. About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker?, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, live events, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.7 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings?, reflects this integrated approach. B2i Digital Contact Information

David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc B2i Digital Social Media

https://www.linkedin.com/company/b2i-digital

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https://www.youtube.com/@b2idigital

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https://stocktwits.com/B2iDigital

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https://bsky.app/profile/b2idigital.bsky.social B2i Digital Featured Companies: https://b2idigital.com/featured-companies About CitroTech Inc. CitroTech Inc. (NYSE American: CITR) develops and deploys the CitroTech family of environmentally safe fire prevention solutions for homes, wood products, and wildland asset protection. CitroTech is the only long-term fire inhibitor recognized by the EPA Safer Choice program and tested to UL GREENGUARD Gold standards, with a non-phosphate chemistry derived from food-grade ingredients. Its product line spans wildland application, factory and on-site wood treatment, and self-contained spray systems for residential, commercial, and industrial properties. CitroTech is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. CitroTech Contact Information

Brett Maas, Managing Principal

Hayden IR, LLC

CITR@haydenir.com

480.861.2425

https://www.citrotech.com Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser. B2i Digital, Inc. has been compensated for providing digital marketing and investor awareness services to the company profiled in this communication. Content related to CitroTech Inc. was provided or approved by the company or drawn from publicly available sources, and B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified it. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security, and it should not be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. Nothing herein is investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Investing in small-cap and early-stage companies involves a high degree of risk, including loss of the entire investment. Investors should review the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, consult their own advisers, and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could affect actual results include those described in CitroTech Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. B2i Digital, Inc. and CitroTech Inc. undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.





16.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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