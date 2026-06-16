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WKN: A2JBPM | ISIN: CA92536L1031 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2026 22:50 Uhr
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Vertical Exploration Inc.: Vertical Exploration Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants for One Year

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical" or the "Company") has agreed to extend the expiry date of certain of its outstanding common share purchase warrants for an additional year.

14,160,000 warrants that were issued pursuant to a private placement that closed on June 30, 2023 with an exercise price of $0.10 and an initial expiry date of June 30, 2025. The warrants were extended last year to expire on June 30, 2026, as stated in the Company's news release dated May 20, 2026. The new expiry date for the warrants will be June 30, 2027. For further information on the original issuance of the warrants, please refer to the press releases of the Company dated June 30, 2023.

Warrantholders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificates must be presented to the company in order to effect the exercise or transfer of such warrants. All other terms and conditions of the warrants remain in full force and effect. The warrant extension remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of requisite regulatory filings.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll-Free: 1-888-945-4770 or visit our website www.vertxinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Vertical Exploration Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/vertical-exploration-announces-the-extension-of-the-expiry-date-of-certain-common-1178333

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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