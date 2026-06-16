Bedford, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) ("Sylla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a preliminary geological model covering four gold prospects known as Niaouleni South, Libre Plateau, Kankou Moussa and Goingoindougou, within the Company's 9,200 hectare Deguefarakole permit area at its 17,200 hectare Niaouleni Gold Project, located in southwestern Mali within the emerging Niaouleni-Sanankoro-Kobada Gold Corridor (Figure 1).

The modelling exercise was completed by Geo-Training Mali SARL of Bamako, an independent Malian geological consulting firm, and integrated all available drilling data on the Deguefarakole permit, including the Company's reverse circulation (RC) and air-core (AC) drilling campaigns (see Sylla press releases dated August 29, 2022, September 13, 2022, and April 12, 2023) combined with historical drilling completed by previous operators. Three-dimensional (3D) wireframe models of the mineralized zones were constructed using GEOVIA Surpac from sectional interpretation of the drilling data, and weathering surfaces (laterite, saprolite, transitional and fresh rock) were modelled to provide the geological framework for future exploration targeting and drill hole planning.

Highlights

The mineralized zones at the Niaouleni South, Libre Plateau, and Kankou Moussa prospects occur within the same regional shear corridor that hosts Toubani Resources' Kobada gold deposit, located approximately 6 km north along strike. These three prospects exhibit a consistent NNE orientation typical of second-phase deformation within the Birimian terrane ( Figure 2 );

Subject to additional RC and/or diamond drilling and improved drill hole spacing, the three prospects may ultimately be connected and modelled as a single continuous mineralized system extending over more than 4 km of strike length;

The Goingoindougou prospect to the southeast is interpreted as a separate mineralized body lying parallel to the main mineralized trend, where the interpreted mineralization exhibits good continuity warranting follow-up infill drilling; and

The study validates Sylla's long-held geological interpretation that the Niaouleni Project is part of a significantly larger mineralized system than previously recognized and highlights the substantial opportunity to rapidly add ounces through systematic drilling both along strike and at depth.

The mineralized corridor outlined in the study projects directly into the Company's Niaouleni West permit which the Company believes to be the largest gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly in the region.

The Niaouleni West target remains completely undrilled and represents one of the highest-priority exploration opportunities within the Company's land package.

Regan Isenor, President and CEO of Sylla Gold, commented: "This study provides independent confirmation of what our technical team has long believed, that we are not looking at isolated deposits, but rather a largely underexplored mineralized corridor situated within an emerging gold district. This recent modeling work demonstrates the geological continuity between Lebre Plateau, Niaouleni South and Kankou Moussa and supports the concept that these zones may ultimately form part of a much larger mineralized system.

What makes this particularly exciting is that the only systematic RC drilling completed by Sylla to date has been concentrated at Niaouleni South, which lies near the centre of the 4.2-kilometre study area. Despite the strong results generated from that limited drilling, substantial portions of the trend remain completely undrilled. The modeling confirms the scalability of the project and provides a clear roadmap for expanding the mineralized footprint through systematic drilling along strike and between the known zones.

Perhaps most compelling is that the mineralized corridor continues directly into our Niaouleni West permit where the structure projects into what we believe is the largest geochemical anomaly in the district. That target has never been drill tested. When viewed alongside the nearby Kobada deposit and the growing number of additional discoveries along the corridor, we believe this modeling work further validates the emergence of a major new gold district and highlights the significant upside potential of Sylla's vastly underexplored land package."

Cautionary Statement Regarding the Geological Modelling Exercise

The geological modelling exercise described in this news release is preliminary in nature and was undertaken solely to guide exploration targeting and drill planning. It does not constitute, and should not be construed as, a mineral resource estimate prepared in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (the "CIM Definition Standards") or National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Company is not disclosing, and has not established, any estimate of mineral resources or mineral reserves on the Niaouleni Gold Project. Sufficient exploration, data verification, and quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) work has not yet been completed or verified by a Qualified Person (QP) to support the estimation of a mineral resource, and it is uncertain whether further exploration and drilling will result in the delineation of a mineral resource.

Permit Renewal Update

The Company submitted the licence renewal for the Deguefarakole permit in April of 2026 and continues to work closely with the Government of Mali regarding renewal of the permit and expects to receive the renewed permit in the near term. Upon receipt, the Company intends to advance plans for an aggressive exploration campaign focused on expanding known mineralization, testing continuity between the existing discoveries and evaluating high-priority targets across the broader project area, including Niaouleni West.

Figure 1: Map of Niaouleni Gold Project along Sanankoro-Kobada-Niaouleni Gold Corridor

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Figure 2: Interpreted geological corridor within the Deguefarakole permit

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Sylla Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing and investor awareness agreement with Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. ("Global One Media"), an arm's-length service provider specializing in digital marketing, investor communications, and capital markets outreach.

Pursuant to the agreement, Global One Media will provide a range of investor awareness and communications services designed to increase the Company's visibility within the investment community and broaden awareness of Sylla Gold among prospective investors. The agreement commenced on June 16, 2026, and will remain in effect for a period of three months.

In consideration for the services to be provided, the Company will pay Global One Media a fee of US$2,500 per month, for total consideration of US$7,500 over the term of the agreement. No stock options or other securities will be granted in connection with the engagement. Global One Media and its principals are arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, do not currently own any securities of Sylla Gold. The agreement remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, where applicable.

Data Verification

The drill hole database used in the modelling exercise, comprising collar, downhole survey, lithology, weathering and assay data, was compiled and validated by Geo-Training Mali SARL prior to use. The QP has reviewed the compiled database and the modelling methodology and procedures applied. Verification of historical drilling data completed by previous operators is ongoing, and such data has not yet been fully verified by the QP. This represents a limitation on the reliability of the data underlying portions of the geological interpretation. The planned exploration and drilling programs described above include data verification, topographic survey, QA/QC, and density work designed to address these limitations.

Cautionary Statement on Adjacent Properties

References in this news release to the Kobada gold deposit, owned by Toubani Resources Inc., and to other properties in the region are provided for geological context only. The Company has no interest in these properties, and mineralization hosted on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gregory Isenor, P.Geo., Director of Sylla Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Sylla Gold Corp.

Sylla Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing highly prospective gold projects in Mali, West Africa. The Company's flagship Niaouleni Project is situated within the prolific Niaouleni-Sanankoro-Kobada corridor which hosts multiple gold discoveries across a rapidly emerging mineral district.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and includes, without limitation, statements regarding the planned exploration program, the potential connectivity of the mineralized zones, and the potential preparation of a maiden mineral resource estimate. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information, including the preliminary and conceptual nature of the modelling exercise and the possibility that further exploration will not result in the delineation of a mineral resource. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301798

Source: Sylla Gold Corp.