Elekta AB: Elekta presents financial targets and detailed outlook ahead of Capital Markets Day

STOCKHOLM - Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) today presents new mid-term financial targets and a more detailed outlook for fiscal year (FY) 2026/2027 ahead of its Capital Markets Day in Stockholm.

Elekta is planning to strengthen profitability and drive long-term growth in the coming years through focused innovation and improved execution. This is supported by four "Must-Win Battles", including a new operating model to increase innovation velocity and execution speed, more focused gross R&D spend and clear regional strategies for key markets.

Based on the strategy, mid-term financial targets are mid-single digit CAGR sales growth in constant currency for the period FY 2025/26 to FY 2028/29 and an adjusted EBIT margin of 14-16% in FY 2028/29. The company also targets free cash flow before dividend of ~10% of sales in FY 2028/29. Sales growth is expected to be driven by expansion in all regions with US, China and Europe as key drivers. The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to improve primarily through improved mix driven by growth in adoption of adaptive radiotherapy, price improvements across the product portfolio and productivity measures.

The more detailed outlook for FY 2026/27 is in line with the Q4 2025/26 report release and now specifies expected sales growth in constant currency of 2-4% and an adjusted EBIT margin of 12.5-13.5%.

Elekta's CEO, Jakob Just-Bomholt, comments: "Elekta has a world-leading technology and is uniquely positioned to address the growing need for radiotherapy. We are also on a journey to build a more profitable, agile and efficient company, allowing us to continue to invest in innovation-driven growth, and deliver on our promise to bring hope to more patients."

The Capital Markets Day starts at 2:00 p.m. CEST, with the following agenda:

Jakob Just-Bomholt, CEO, will present Elekta's strategy and financial targets, how the company plans to drive profitable growth through increased adoption of adaptive radiotherapy and improved commercial execution.

Christopher Busch, Chief Product and Technology Officer, will outline Elekta's innovation strategy across its linac and software portfolio, as well as discuss the broader adoption of adaptive radiotherapy. The presentation will showcase upcoming innovations, including advancements in imaging, workflow integration, and AI-enabled software, designed to enhance precision, efficiency, and patient outcomes.

Ardie Ermers, Head of Region Americas, Arnaud Delhaye, Head of Region Europe, and Anming Gong, Head of Region China, will present regional market developments and growth opportunities. Their presentations will highlight key market dynamics, including replacement cycles in mature markets, increasing adoption of adaptive radiotherapy, and evolving reimbursement landscapes, as well as Elekta's priorities to drive market share, expand recurring software and service revenues, and strengthen profitability across regions.

Klara Eiritz, Chief Financial Officer, will conclude the presentations by outlining Elekta's financial performance, outlook, and capital allocation priorities. She will present the company's actions to improve earnings quality and strengthen cash flow, as well as the financial framework supporting its mid-term targets for profitable growth.

The Capital Markets Day will be broadcast live on the web, with a recording available on Elekta's website following the event.

Time: Wednesday, June 17, at 2:00 p.m. CEST

Webcast: https://bit.ly/49EQY5e

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For further information, please contact:

Peter Nyquist, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +46 70 575 2906, e-mail: Peter.Nyquist@elekta.com

Time zone: CEST (Central European Summer Time)

About Elekta

As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of more than 4,000 employees combine passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don't just build technology, we build hope. Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in more than 40 countries and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit elekta.com.

This information is information that Elekta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-17 09:30 CEST.