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WKN: A2PT5Z | ISIN: FI4000391487 | Ticker-Symbol: DS9
Frankfurt
16.06.26 | 08:01
14,350 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RELAIS GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RELAIS GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,70015,15011:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2026 07:00 Uhr
25 Leser
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Relais Group Oyj: Sebastian Seppänen appointed as the interim Chief Financial Officer of Relais Group

Relais Group Plc
Stock Exchange Release 17 June 2026 at 8:00 am EEST

As previously announced on 24 April 2026, Thomas Ekström will leave his role as CFO no later than October 2026. Relais Group has appointed Director M&A and Business Development Sebastian Seppänen as interim Chief Financial Officer effective 17 June 2026.

"Sebastian knows our business and strategy well. Through his M&A role, he has been deeply involved in Relais Group's financing processes over the past four years, and I am confident in his ability to lead our finance function during this transition. He will retain his M&A responsibilities", says Christian Gebauer, President and CEO of Relais Group.

The recruitment process for Relais Group's permanent Chief Financial Officer is ongoing.

Further information:

Christian Gebauer, CEO

Tel. +358 10 5085 800
E-mail: christian.gebauer@relais.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.relais.fi

Relais Group:

Relais Group is a serial acquirer focused on the vehicle aftermarket in Europe. The Group creates value by identifying, acquiring and developing leading businesses with strong cash flows, clear niche positions and long-term growth potential.

Our net sales in 2025 were EUR 383.4 (2024: 322.6) million. In 2025 we made eight acquisitions. We employ approximately 1,700 professionals in eight different countries. The Relais Group share is listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki with the stock symbol RELAIS.

www.relais.fi


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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