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WKN: A0LCR5 | ISIN: CA03444Q1000 | Ticker-Symbol: ANJ
Frankfurt
17.06.26 | 08:06
4,760 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANDREW PELLER LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANDREW PELLER LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7605,00011:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2026 20:12 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Andrew Peller Limited Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Dividend

GRIMSBY, Ontario, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) (the "Company") announced today that it has approved a quarterly common share dividend of $0.0615 per Class A Share and $0.0535 per Class B Share to be paid on July 10, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2026. The Company has consistently paid common share dividends since 1979. The Company currently designates all dividends paid as "eligible dividends" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) unless indicated otherwise.

About Andrew Peller Limited
Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada's leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft spirits. The Company's award-winning premium and ultra-premium Vintners' Quality Alliance ("VQA") brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate, Tinhorn Creek and Gray Monk Estates. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine based liqueurs, craft ciders, and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker's Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc. ("GVI"), the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at ir.andrewpeller.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the "safe harbour provision" of the Securities Act (Ontario) with respect to Andrew Peller Limited and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section and elsewhere in the Company's MD&A and other risks detailed from time to time in the publicly filed disclosure documents of Andrew Peller Limited which are available at www.sedarplus.com. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which could cause actual results to differ materially from those conclusions, forecasts, or projections anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The Company's forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Craig Armitage
ir@andrewpeller.com

Source: Andrew Peller Limited


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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