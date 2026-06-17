Alisa Bank Plc: Inside Information: Aki Gynther appointed as CEO of Alisa Bank Plc

ALISA BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, INSIDE INFORMATION 17.6.2026 AT 14:00 EEST

The Board of Directors of Alisa Bank Plc has appointed Aki Gynther as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Gynther has worked for the company since January 2026 and has served as Interim CFO and Deputy CEO since 16 March 2026. Gynther will assume his role as CEO with immediate effect.

At the same time, the Board has appointed Katja Vähäsilta as Deputy CEO and Sari Salmi as Interim CFO of the company as of 17 June 2026. Both will serve in their positions during Kukka Lehtimäki's parental leave.

The appointments are conditional on the Financial Supervisory Authority not having any objections to the appointments.

Gynther is an experienced financial sector executive and has held several key leadership positions at S-Bank between 2005 and 2021 and at OP Group between 2021 and 2025, including roles such as CFO, Chief Risk Officer and business line leader for personal and banking businesses. He has a track record of clarifying strategy, leading organisations in a goal-oriented manner, and delivering strong financial performance.

"We are pleased to welcome Aki Gynther as the new CEO of Alisa Bank. Aki has extensive experience and strong credentials in long-term, result-oriented business leadership, both at S-Bank and OP Group. We are confident that his background provides an excellent foundation for combining technology, business and risk management in a way that supports the company's strategy of scalable growth in SME financing. Aki is well positioned to move Alisa Bank forward together with the rest of the management team," says Chairman of the Board Olli-Petteri Lehtinen.

"Alisa Bank has built a clear and distinctive operating model in SME financing together with its partners. I see the company as having a strong position and significant opportunities to further grow its business profitably and in a scalable way. I am excited to continue executing the company's strategy and to develop operations together with a highly competent personnel, management team and partner network. We will systematically drive growth and further strengthen Alisa Bank's position as a financier of SME growth," comments Aki Gynther.

Aki Gynther's CV is attached to this release.

Alisa Bank Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Olli-Petteri Lehtinen, Chairman of the Board, Alisa Bank Plc

Tel. +358 50 380 9948

Alisa Bank in brief

Alisa Bank is a financial technology company that provides seamless banking services through digital channels. We serve SME customers, deposit customers seeking competitive interest returns on their deposits and partners. Together with our partners, we offer integrated banking services in the channels where customers carry out their daily business. Alisa Bank Plc's shares are listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki (ALISA), and it holds a license granted by the Financial Supervisory Authority. www.alisabank.com