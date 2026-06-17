Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY0) ("Riverside" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Marco Strub as an Independent Director of the Company, effective immediately.

Marco is a long-time shareholder of Riverside and has worked with major European investment firms with vast connections in mining networks. He is principal of Sircon AG, a consulting and investment research company based in Zurich, Switzerland, and was formerly a partner of Exulta AG, a portfolio management company from 1997 to 2003. He is an Independent Director of Triumph Gold Corp., and Canada Zinc Metals Corp. (Formerly: Mantle Resources Inc.). He has also been a Director of Open Gold Corp (aka, Range Capital Corp) since 2009 and Mexigold Corp. (formerly, BCY Resources Inc.) since 2011. He served as a Director at Margaret Lake Diamonds, Inc. (JDV Capital Corp.) from 2011 to 2014, and as a Director of MVE Capital Corp. since 2007. He received a Master of Arts degree from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland in 1982.

"We are pleased to welcome Marco to the Board," commented John-Mark Staude, CEO of Riverside Resources. "His deep background in investment research, portfolio management, and capital markets, combined with his extensive experience serving on the boards of public mining companies, brings valuable perspective as Riverside continues to advance its project portfolio and partnership model. We look forward to his contributions and counsel."

"Riverside has built a disciplined approach to project generation and value creation in the resource sector," said Mr. Strub. "I am pleased to join the Board and to support the Company and its shareholders as it advances its exploration and partnership initiatives."

Riverside would like to thank James Ladner for his service as a director. After choosing not to stand for re-election, James leaves behind a legacy of meaningful contribution where his deep expertise in accounting, mining finance, and the broader mineral business has been invaluable to the Company. While Mr. Ladner will no longer serve as a formal director, he will continue to share his insights and provide input to Riverside going forward.

Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Company is pleased to provide the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which was held on June 4, 2026.

At the Annual General Meeting of shareholders, 6,365,550 shares were voted, representing 6.81% of the total 93,443,464 issued and outstanding shares, and the Company received majority shareholder approval for the following:

1. To set the number of directors at five (5):

2. Elected one new and re-elected four incumbent directors, total of five directors for the ensuing year as follows:

Director Votes For % John-Mark Staude 6,358,050 99.88% James Clare 6,358,050 99.88% Walter Henry 6,358,050 99.88% Bryan Wilson 6,358,050 99.88% Marco Strub 6,358,050 99.88%

3. Appointment of Auditor: To appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration.

4. To consider, and if deemed advisable, pass an ordinary resolution, substantially in the form set out in the accompanying management information circular (the "Information Circular"), re-approving the continued use of Riverside's stock option plan.

Details of the matters approved at the meeting are set out in the Company's Information Circular dated April 20, 2026 and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Riverside Resources Inc.

Riverside is a well-funded exploration company driven by value generation and discovery. The Company has a solid balance sheet with no debt and 93M shares outstanding with a strong portfolio of gold-silver and copper assets and royalties in North America. Riverside has extensive experience and knowledge operating in Mexico and Canada and leverages its large database to generate a portfolio of prospective mineral properties. Riverside has properties available for option, with information available on the Company's website at www.rivres.com.

ON BEHALF OF RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC.

"John-Mark Staude"



Dr. John-Mark Staude, President & CEO

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect"," estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Such information involves known and unknown risks -- including the risk that the Transaction will not be completed as contemplates, or at all, availability of funds, the results of financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Riverside in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301793

Source: Riverside Resources Inc.