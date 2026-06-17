San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQX: TTIPF) ("Thiogenesis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cysteamine-based therapies for rare diseases, including cystinosis and primary mitochondrial diseases, today announced the appointment of Gilad Aharon, PhD, to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Aharon is a Co-Founder and Portfolio Manager at Rosalind Advisors, Inc., a Toronto-based life sciences institutional investor. The appointment follows Rosalind Advisors' investment in Thiogenesis' recently completed, non-brokered private placement. Dr. Aharon holds a Ph.D. in Biophysics and Molecular Biology from the University of Toronto.

"Gil brings significant experience and depth of insight in the life sciences sector, and we look forward to working together in advancing TTI-0102," said Patrice Rioux, Chief Executive Officer of Thiogenesis.

Dr. Aharon added, "Thiogenesis has taken a disciplined approach to developing TTI-0102, with a clear focus on its late-stage cystinosis program while continuing development in primary mitochondrial disease, including Leigh syndrome spectrum disorders. By joining the board, Rosalind is committing to support the Company's execution on a clear set of near-term clinical and regulatory objectives addressing areas of high unmet medical needs."

The Company also wishes to announce, that further to its news release of June 3, 2026, the TSX Venture Exchange has issued its final acceptance for the Company's previously announced non-brokered private placement.

About Rosalind Advisors, Inc.

Rosalind Advisors, Inc. is a Toronto-based Investment Manager founded in 2006 that specializes in the biotechnology and life sciences sectors.

About Thiogenesis

Based in San Diego, California, Thiogenesis Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQX: TTIPF) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing TTI-0102, a novel controlled-release cysteamine prodrug designed to improve tolerability and dosing relative to existing therapies. The Company is focused on TTI-0102 in nephropathic cystinosis, where it is in late-stage development, and is also advancing research and clinical work in primary mitochondrial diseases, initially focused on Leigh syndrome spectrum disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements contained in this news release are forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as plans, expects, is expected, budget, scheduled, estimates, forecasts, intends, anticipates, believes or variations of such words and phrases including negative or grammatical variations or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, might or will be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange nor the OTC Markets Group Inc. accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended - the U.S. Securities Act. The Company has not registered and will not register the securities under the U.S. Securities Act. The Company does not intend to engage in a public offering of their securities in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301783

Source: Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp.