Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Vanadian Energy Corp. (TSXV: VEC.H) ("VEC" or the "Company"), announces the appointment of Brenda Nowak as Interim President & CEO of the Company.

Ms. Nowak has over 30 years of experience in the legal industry specializing in securities and corporate finance. She has worked with numerous public company boards and has played a pivotal role in supporting their executive management teams. Her responsibilities have encompassed legal and regulatory compliance, corporate governance, oversight of board and committee affairs, management of continuous disclosure obligations and the facilitation of corporate and securities transactions so she is well suited to work with the Company's board in helping shape the Company's future.

In addition to her role as President and CEO of the Company, she is also Corporate Secretary and CFO with Crossroads Gold Corp. and Klondike Gold Corp., Vice President Corporate Finance for Fiore Management Advisory Corp. and also the Corporate Secretary for North Arrow Minerals.

ABOUT VANADIAN ENERGY CORP.

Vanadian Energy Corporation is an energy minerals focused company headed by an experienced team, well versed in mineral exploration and capital markets. The company is focused on the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of high quality energy mineral properties in Canada and around the world. Vanadian Energy Corporation is building a leading vanadium focused resource company.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The foregoing information may contain forward-looking information relating to the future performance of the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the actual results of exploration activities, changes in world commodity markets or equity markets, the risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, those associated with the environment, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, title disputes, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities administrators (available at www.sedarplus.ca). Forward-looking statements are made based on various assumptions and on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking information contained herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these assumptions, beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Vanadian Energy Corp.