Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (the "Company") reports that it has now acquired six contiguous blocks of staked claims (Lorrain-Bucke Townships Property) totaling approximately 2,650 hectares from Record Resources Inc., (Record), (please see the company's January 14, 2025 news release of the acquisition).

RJK, will gain a 100% interest, subject to an underlying 2% Vendors Net Smelter Royalty and GOOR Royalty, to the production of Diamonds, Precious and Base-Metals.

Record will keep 100% of the rights to any hydrogen or hydrocarbons found by work completed by RJK or its affiliates on the Lorrain-Bucke Townships Properties. RJK will hold no royalty on hydrogen or hydrocarbon discoveries.

In addition, RJK will grant to Record a 1% gross over-riding royalty (GOOR) interest on the discovery of any diamond-bearing kimberlite pipes with a buy-back provision of 0.5% for $500,000.

Following the transaction RJK is obligated to make one cash payment of $23,000 in February 2027 with Record being obligated to make the final cash payment of $23,000 in February 2028 to the initial vendors of the staked claims. RJK and Record can fully exercise this option agreement by paying the vendors the balance of the cash payments in advance.

RJK will apply approximately $52,000 in work commitments on the claims acquired from Record from an assessment surplus RJK has on their Lorraine clam block to keep the claims in good standing.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements or information appear in a number of places and can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information include statements regarding the Offering generally, the proceeds that may be raised in connection with the Offering, the proposed use of proceeds and the Company's exploration plans. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, we have made numerous assumptions, including assumptions about our ability to close additional tranches of the Offering in a timely manner, if at all, and the state of the equity markets. Such forward-looking statements and information are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Such risks include the ability of the Company to meet the conditions of closing, our ability to conduct our exploration programs as planned, changes in equity markets, share price volatility, volatility of global and local economic climate, diamond price volatility, political developments, increases in costs, exchange rate fluctuations, speculative nature of diamond exploration and other risks involved in the diamond exploration industry. See the Company's annual and quarterly financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statement and information. There can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information referenced herein will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. We undertake no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements or information except as required by law. All forward-looking statements and information herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301747

Source: RJK Explorations Ltd.