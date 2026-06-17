New product delivers performance benchmarks, portfolio insights, and liquidity forecasts built on validated private markets data

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) today launched Fund Analytics, a private markets intelligence product built on the same validated investment data foundation that powers institutional accounting and books of record across more than $10 trillion in global assets.

Private markets have become a core allocation for institutional investors, but the infrastructure supporting them remains fragmented and highly manual. Investment teams still extract, validate, and reconcile information from GP reports before they can answer basic questions about performance, exposures, and future capital needs. Because no fund managers report the same way, many analytics platforms are only as reliable as the data that is manually entered into them.

Built on Clearwater's document processing and data validation technology, Fund Analytics structures and validates private markets data before it reaches the analytics layer. The result is a platform where performance measurement, benchmarking, portfolio monitoring, and liquidity forecasting are built on verified investment data rather than spreadsheet-driven workflows and self-reported submissions.

At the center of Fund Analytics is the Fund Master, a dataset built from Clearwater's network of institutional investors investing in many of the same underlying private funds. By validating and standardizing data at scale, Clearwater creates a shared intelligence layer that enables investors to benchmark their investments' performance, compare valuations, aggregate exposures, and analyze portfolios using insights that no single institution could generate independently.

"Private markets intelligence is only as reliable as the data underneath it," said Kirat Singh, President of Risk and Alternative Assets at Clearwater Analytics. "For years, investors have relied on analytics built on manually collected information. With Fund Analytics, data is validated before it reaches the analytics layer, creating benchmarks, forecasts, and portfolio insights institutions can trust."

Fund Analytics brings together four core capabilities on a single data foundation:

Performance Analytics and Benchmarking

Measure performance across funds, co-investments, and portfolios using standardized metrics and benchmarks derived from Clearwater's validated Fund Master dataset.

Portfolio Monitoring and Look-Through Analysis

See exactly what is inside every fund, from underlying portfolio companies and sector concentrations to geographic exposures and investment themes, with a Data Quality score for every underlying asset.

Liquidity Forecasting

Model future capital calls, distributions, and cash flows with confidence, supporting portfolio construction, pacing, and capital deployment decisions.

Document Processing and Data Validation

Eliminate manual GP report processing. Automatically extract, standardize, and validate information from fund statements, so investment teams spend less time reconciling information and more time acting on it.

Unlike traditional private markets analytics solutions that rely primarily on data submitted by individual firms, Fund Analytics combines validated investment data, network-scale benchmarks, and portfolio intelligence within a single platform. The result is a more complete view of private markets performance, risk, and future liquidity needs.

"Private markets investors don't need more data. They need confidence in the data behind every decision," added Kirat Singh. "Fund Analytics brings together validated data, analytics, and benchmarks in a way that helps institutions move from collecting information to acting on it."

Fund Analytics can be deployed alongside existing accounting infrastructure, extending Clearwater's private markets capabilities to more than 10,000 investors globally, managing $500 million or more in private markets assets.

Learn more about Fund Analytics and register for the upcoming product webinar today.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is transforming investment management with the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, Clearwater's single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, Clearwater supports over $10 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at www.cwan.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Claudia Cahill, Head of Communications and PR +1 208-433-1200 press@cwan.com