Solwers Oyj: Inside Information: Profit Warning; Solwers withdraws its 2026 outlook and will not meet the current covenant condition

Solwers Plc, Company Release, Inside Information, 17 June 2026 at 17:10 EEST

Solwers Plc estimates that its performance for the H1 2026 has developed weaker than expected. The company has previously communicated that it expects the full-year EBITA to improve from the previous year. The company now estimates that the improvement in EBITA is uncertain.

The uncertainty is due to, in particular, weaker-than-expected performance by the companies serving industrial sector in Sweden, which has had a negative impact on the Group's profitability development. The company will take increased measures to improve profitability.

In addition, the company estimates that it will not meet its current net debt/EBITDA covenant condition at the testing date 30 June 2026. The company is renegotiating with its main bank to resolve the situation related to the covenant condition.

For the reasons stated above, for the time being, the company is not providing an outlook for the year 2026.

Previous outlook for 2026

The company expects EBITA to improve compared with the previous year.

The year began under challenging conditions for Solwers. Performance is expected to improve as the year progresses.

New outlook for 2026

For the time being, Solwers Plc is not providing an outlook for 2026.

Next financial reporting

Solwers Plc will publish its half-year report on 25 August 2026 at approximately 9:00 a.m.

Solwers Plc

The Board of Directors

Certified Adviser: United Bankers Corporate Finance Oy, ubcf@unitedbankers.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.solwers.com

Enquiries:

Johan Ehrnrooth, Chief Executive Officer, tel. +358 40 565 9523, johan.ehrnrooth@solwers.com

Jasmine Jussila, Chief Communications Officer, tel. +358 40 500 4760, jasmine.jussila@solwers.com

SOLWERS PLC IN BRIEF

Solwers is a group of consultancy companies that offer architectural design, technical and other consulting as well as project management services locally, close to clients. Solwers' strategy is based on acquisitions and organic growth, the group's attractiveness as a good employer for professionals in different fields and the continuous development of expertise. The Solwers Group comprises 29 companies that operate under their own brands and employ more than 700 experts in Finland, Sweden and Poland. | solwers.com