Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation: Nymox's Nymozarfex Newly Available for Prostate Treatments for Medical Tourists in Collaboration with the Global Alliance of Regenerative Medicine on Roatan Island in the Caribbean

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation ("Nymox", "The Company") (OTCQB:NYMXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a formal agreement for its drug treatments for prostate conditions, with the Global Alliance of Regenerative Medicine (GARM) on Roatan Island in the Western Caribbean. Nymox's Nymozarfex which is owned and developed by Nymox, will be offered and available to men to improve their prostate health and to treat prostate disease. GARM is a leader in the field of providing the most innovative therapies in personalized treatments and wellness care. GARM for over 12 years has successfully brought to patients advanced treatments that are not currently available in traditional care facilities. Nymozarfex will now be available to the public, to men who need a better way to treat their enlarged prostate and to improve their prostate health. GARM will be offering Nymozarfex to the public, fully licensed in Roatan. Nymozarfex will be provided by certified expert urologists with GARM, in their state of the art medical facility on beautiful Roatan Island.

Nymox CEO Paul Averback MD said, "This is significant good news for men who need better options to manage their prostate conditions. Current drugs for prostate enlargement often cause more problems than they solve and have numerous intolerable side effects. Surgical treatments are effective but also have their drawbacks such as permanent sexual losses. Nymozarfex requires no anesthesia and is by far the safest alternative. For the men who live with these life changing unhappy problems, we are happy to announce that there is a great alternative approach that they can now access if they wish, while still maintaining their current urologist care and general health care in their home countries."

For more information please contact info@nymox.com or 800-936-9669.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Nymox, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the need for new options to treat BPH and prostate cancer, the potential of Fexapotide to treat BPH and prostate cancer and the estimated timing of further developments for Fexapotide. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development program, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process, including the regulatory approval process, the timing of Nymox's regulatory filings, Nymox's substantial dependence on Fexapotide, Nymox's commercialization plans and efforts and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Fexapotide. Nymox undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Nymox in general, see Nymox's current and future reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024.

SOURCE: Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/nymoxs-nymozarfextm-newly-available-for-prostate-treatments-for-medic-1178319