Longueuil, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Greenheart Gold Inc. (TSXV: GHRT) (OTCQX: GHRTF) (the "Company" or "Greenheart Gold") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held on June 16, 2026. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees: David A. Fennell, Elaine Bennett, Joseph Brady, Richard Cohen, Julie-Anaïs Debreil, Adrian Fleming, Karim Michel Nasr and Justin van der Toorn.

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Company for the financial year ending December 31, 2026; and (ii) approving the Company's share option plan. A total of 111,896,438 common shares were represented at the meeting, representing 72.49% of the common shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.

Following the AGM, the board of directors approved the appointments of Kristopher Denis as Corporate Controller and Xiaoyu (Nancy) Liu as Corporate Secretary, each effective immediately. Ms. Liu succeeds Carole Plante, who will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity to support a smooth and orderly transition.

"On behalf of the Company, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to Ms. Plante for her invaluable expertise and significant contributions across our legal and corporate governance functions, dating back to the inception of Reunion Gold more than 20 years ago. Her dedication has left a lasting legacy," said David Fennell, Executive Chairman of the Company. "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Denis and Ms. Liu in their new roles and look forward to working with them."

About Greenheart Gold Inc.

Greenheart Gold is an exploration company that builds on a proven legacy of discoveries within the Guiana Shield, a highly prospective geological terrain that hosts numerous gold deposits yet remains relatively under-explored. The Company is led by former executives and members of the exploration group of Reunion Gold, a team that was most recently noted for the discovery and delineation of the multimillion-ounce Oko West deposit in Guyana. Greenheart Gold is building on its management's technical knowledge, strong contact base and previous success from exploring in the Guiana Shield to assemble, maintain and explore a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects in Guyana and Suriname that are prospective for orogenic gold deposits.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website ( www.greenheartgold.com ).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301871

Source: Greenheart Gold Inc.