Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Coyote Copper Mines Inc. (TSXV: CCMM) ("CCMM" or the "Corporation") announces that further to its news releases dated May 13, 2026, May 25, 2026, June 2, 2026 and June 15, 2026 it has closed the final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of up to 34,000,000 Units issued at a price of CAD$0.25 per Unit with each Unit consisting of one (1) fully-paid Common Share (a "Common Share") and one half (½) Common Share purchase warrant (a "Half Warrant") in the capital of the Corporation, for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,500,000 to be used for exploration and general corporate purposes (the "Offering").

Two Half Warrants will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Corporation. Each Warrant will expire thirty six (36) months from the date of issue and will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of CAD$0.50 per Warrant Share within 36 months from the date of issue.

An aggregate of 20,956,830 Units was sold under the First Tranche for total gross proceeds of C$5,239,207.50

An aggregate of 13,043,170 Units was sold under the Final Tranche for total gross proceeds of C$3,260,792.50

In connection with closing of the financing, the Company paid aggregate finder's fees consisting of (i) C$528,085.00 (the "Cash Consideration") and (ii) 1,836,260 compensation warrants (the "Compensation Warrants") to eligible finders. Each Compensation warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.50 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance of the Compensation Warrant.

The closing of the Financing is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued and issuable pursuant to the First Tranche of the Offering are subject to a four-month plus one day hold period commencing on the date of issuance.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Corporation.

Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding the Offering, the business plans and expectations of the Corporation and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Corporation including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to them and on assumptions they believe to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to those set forth in the Filing Statement under the caption "Risk Factors". Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301905

Source: Coyote Copper Mines Inc.