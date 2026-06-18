Designed for long-range transport of essential raw materials, Blooming Future strengthens Braskem's commitment to safer, more efficient, and lower-emission shipping.

Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5, and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas and global leader in the production of biopolymers on an industrial scale announces today that Braskem Trading Shipping (BT&S) has launched the maiden voyage of Blooming Future, a next-generation LR1 chemical and product oil tanker designed to transport essential raw materials with greater efficiency and a lower carbon footprint. The vessel was formally named at a ceremony in China on May 8.

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Braskem's Blooming Future

"Blooming Future will carry naphtha to support our industrial production, while operating at optimized speed to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. The vessel is as wide as a six-lane highway and can hold cargo equivalent to roughly 35 Olympic size swimming pools. She has been designed to meet the highest standards of safety, reliability, and sustainability, demonstrating how operational efficiency and lower carbon maritime transport can scale together," said Hardi Schuck, Director of Braskem Trading Shipping.

Built as a specialized chemical and product oil tanker (IMO Type 3), Blooming Future incorporates advanced technologies, including biofuel-ready engines and energy-efficient systems, supporting lower emissions and improved performance. The new vessel is expected to emit approximately 30% less CO2 than the average vessels currently in operation at Braskem, resulting in an estimated reduction of around 6,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

The vessel is part of a broader fleet expansion program, under which Braskem Trading Shipping is expected to operate a total of four LR1 tankers by early 2027, reinforcing its commitment to reliability, safety, and sustainable maritime operations.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improving people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. With 40 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico, and Germany, Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 70 countries. To learn more visit, www.braskem.com.

ABOUT BRASKEM TRADING SHIPPING

Braskem Trading Shipping (BT&S) is Braskem's global trading, shipping, and supply chain organization, responsible for the sourcing, transportation, and commercialization of feedstocks, chemicals, fuels, and specialty products. BT&S supports operations in Brazil, Mexico, and Germany through international trading, maritime logistics, and strategic supplier partnerships, while serving customers across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Caribbean.

The organization also leads sustainable maritime transportation initiatives, including investments in lower-emission vessel operations and the "Seas of the Future" program, focused on improving logistics efficiency, reducing freight costs, and lowering CO2 emissions across global shipping activities.

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Contacts:

For press information, please contact:

Braskem North America, Europe, and Asia

Stacy Torpey stacy.torpey@braskem.com

Jessica Frank jessica.frank@braskem.com