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WKN: A1H5MJ | ISIN: CA3565001086 | Ticker-Symbol: 1FH
Tradegate
18.06.26 | 11:55
10,150 Euro
-1,22 % -0,125
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,22510,30012:05
10,15010,30011:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2026 22:06 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Freehold Royalties Ltd.: Freehold Royalties Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX: FRU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Monaco as its Chief Financial Officer, effective June 22, 2026.

Brad has extensive energy experience spanning finance, strategy, capital markets and operations. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Parkland Corporation. Prior to taking on the role of Chief Financial Officer, Brad held various leadership roles at Parkland, including Vice President Finance for Parkland's Canadian business. In that role, he partnered closely with operations on financial planning, performance improvement initiatives, acquisitions and integration activities. Earlier in his career, Brad held roles in upstream energy and buy-side investment management. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary.

"We are excited to welcome Brad to the Freehold team," said David Spyker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Freehold. "Brad brings relevant and recent experience across finance, strategy, and capital markets. This experience, alongside his investor perspectives, will complement our team and support Freehold's long-term strategy and continued focus on disciplined capital allocation."

Freehold is uniquely positioned as a leading North American energy royalty company with approximately 6.0 million gross acres in Canada and approximately 1.2 million gross drilling acres in the United States. Freehold's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information contact

Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Todd McBride, CPA, CMA
Investor Relations
t. 403.221.0833
e. tmcbride@freeholdroyalties.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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