ADT Inc.: ADT Joins Board of Directors of the Connectivity Standards Alliance, Reinforcing Its Role in Shaping the Future of the Connected Home

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), the leader in smart home security solutions, today announced it has joined the Board of Directors of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), the global organization behind Matter, Zigbee and Aliro, foundational standards shaping the future of connected living. The appointment places ADT alongside leading technology innovators including Apple, Google, Amazon, Samsung and LG, reinforcing the company's role in guiding the next era of secure, smart home experiences. Alexander Crettenand, ADT's VP of Software Engineering, and Tai Nguyen, Senior Director of Firmware Engineering, will represent ADT on the CSA Board.

A Market Built on Connection - and Protection

The smart home market continues to expand rapidly, creating new opportunities for consumers and providers alike. Today, 63% of U.S. households own at least one smart home device, and global smart home spending continues to accelerate toward a projected $633 billion market by 2032. At the same time, home security has become a mainstream necessity, with 61% of U.S. households now having at least one security camera, up from 52% in 2024.1

While tens of millions of households have adopted smart home devices and sensors, sustained investment is increasingly tied to ongoing services that deliver real peace of mind and protection, such as 24/7 professional monitoring, emergency response, and AI-driven insights. In fact, about 40% of security device owners subscribe to premium services, highlighting the shift from one-time purchases to continuous protection models.2

ADT's position on the CSA Board reflects this evolving reality that the value of smart homes is no longer defined by devices alone, but by how effectively those devices work together to deliver trusted security and protection outcomes. This is essential to ensuring that security-grade performance is embedded into the foundations of the connected home.

Solving Fragmentation Where It Matters Most

As the smart home ecosystem expands, fragmentation remains one of the industry's most significant challenges. Without interoperability and common standards, consumers are often forced to act as the "integration layer" between disconnected systems, leading to inconsistent experiences and reduced reliability. For security applications, those gaps can carry real consequences.

Interoperability in security is not just about connecting devices. It is about systems agreeing on what is happening and what action to take when every second counts. From alert verification to notifying first responders, delays or inconsistencies can directly impact outcomes. That's why ADT continues to support open standards, ensuring our customers benefit from an ever-growing set of options for their homes.

"Open standards are the foundation for a smart home that truly works for the people living in it," said Gilles Drieu, CTO, ADT. "As the industry embraces Matter and other shared protocols, our role is to make sure security, the layer where seconds matter most, is built into that foundation from the start, not added on afterward."

Join ADT at Unify 2026

To learn more about how ADT will be partnering with CSA to drive the future of smart home security, join Gilles Drieu for the "Connected Futures: How Emerging Markets Will Shape Global IoT" panel at Unify 2026 on June 18 at 9:00 a.m. CT.

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security, interactive and smart home solutions serving residential and small business customers in the U.S. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety and a premium customer experience delivered by the largest network of smart home security professionals in the U.S., ADT empowers people to protect and connect to what matters most, every second, every day. For more information, visit ADT.com.

1 Sources: [smarthomeexplorer.com] [safehome.org] [consumeraffairs.com]

2 Source: [circana.com]



