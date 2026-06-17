Nasdaq, Inc.: QMMM Holdings Limited Notified of Anticipated Delisting from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that it has notified QMMM Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: QMMM) that its securities will be delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on June 24, unless the company appeals to a Listing Qualifications Hearings Panel. The securities will remain halted, and unavailable to trade, until any appeal is resolved, and the securities are removed from Nasdaq. Following removal from Nasdaq the securities may be eligible for trading in the over-the-counter market.

Following a temporary trading suspension in the Company's securities by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (https://www.sec.gov/enforcement-litigation/trading-suspensions/34-104112-ts) Nasdaq halted trading in the Company's ordinary shares on October 11, 2025. Nasdaq has now determined that it is appropriate to use its authority under IM-5101-4 to delist the Company's securities from Nasdaq.

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